WMCHealth Appoints Josh Ratner as Chief Executive Officer of HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) today announced that Josh Ratner, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of WMCHealth, is taking on an additional role as Chief Executive Officer of HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley – which includes HealthAlliance Hospital, Margaretville Hospital and the forthcoming HealthAlliance Healthy Village.

Josh Ratner (Credit: WMCHealth) (PRNewswire)

"Josh Ratner's appointment marks a significant milestone for HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley and demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to patients throughout our network," said Michael D. Israel, WMCHealth President and Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive knowledge and deep connections to the region make him the ideal leader to drive our northern network of hospitals forward. We are confident that under Josh's guidance, HealthAlliance will continue to thrive, providing excellent healthcare services and making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Ratner will continue to serve as the network's EVP and Chief Strategy Officer in addition to taking on the duties of this newly created position, and returns to work directly with the northern region, where he spent more than a decade prior to joining the WMCHealth executive leadership team.

In his current leadership role, Ratner oversaw and led the effort to deliver on the vision of a new HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, and the forthcoming walkable health village as part of the Ulster County Healthcare Advancement Plan. He also led the charge behind a public-private collaboration with elected officials that resulted in the creation of a Behavioral Health Center of Excellence at MidHudson Regional Hospital and the restoration of mental health inpatient beds at HealthAlliance Hospital.

About Westchester Medical Center Health Network

The Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) is a 1,700-bed healthcare system headquartered in Valhalla, New York, with nine hospitals on seven campuses spanning 6,200 square miles of the Hudson Valley. WMCHealth employs more than 13,000 people and has nearly 3,000 attending physicians. The Network has Level I (adult and pediatric), Level II and Level III trauma centers, the region's only acute care children's hospital, an academic medical center, several community hospitals, dozens of specialized institutes and centers, Comprehensive and Primary Stroke Centers, skilled nursing, assisted living facilities, home-care services and one of the largest mental health systems in New York State. Today, WMCHealth is the pre-eminent provider of integrated health care in the Hudson Valley. For more information about WMCHealth, visit WMCHealth.org or follow WMCHealth on Facebook.com/WMCHealth or Instagram.com/WMCHealth.

