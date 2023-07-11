NEA Welcomes Mark Hawkins as Venture Partner

Veteran finance organization leader brings decades of expertise at global software and technology companies to advisory role

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) today announced that veteran finance organization leader Mark Hawkins has joined the firm as a Venture Partner in its Menlo Park office. Hawkins, who most recently served as President and CFO Emeritus of Salesforce, brings more than 35 years of experience in building and leading finance organizations at some of the world's largest software and technology companies. In this new role, he will work closely with NEA's leadership team and businesses across the firm's technology portfolio as they grow and scale their operations.

"Mark is among the most successful and sought-after finance executives in the technology industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team," said Scott Sandell, CEO, NEA. "There is a great deal of shared history between Mark and NEA, and I've seen first-hand the value he can bring in a company's most pivotal moments. Our firm has been fortunate to convince some of Silicon Valley's most renowned operating talent to share their expertise with companies across the NEA portfolio, and I could not be more excited to work with Mark in this new capacity."

As President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce from 2014 until 2021, Hawkins led the company's global finance organization and served on its executive committee. During his tenure, Salesforce's market capitalization grew from $33 billion to more than $296 billion. Prior to joining Salesforce, Hawkins was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Autodesk, where he led the company's global finance, information technology and procurement organizations. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance & IT at Logitech International, S.A. and was Vice President of Finance at Dell. Earlier in his career, Hawkins spent 18 years at Hewlett-Packard in a variety of executive roles and served on the company's board of directors in Japan and China.

Hawkins currently serves as a director of Cloudflare, SecureWorks, Toast and Workday, in addition to numerous privately held companies, and is a member of the Advisory Council for GoodLeap. He is a founding member of the U.S. Chapter of the Accounting for Sustainability (A4S) CFO Leadership Network, an initiative established and championed by His Majesty King Charles III, and serves as chair of the A4S Global Advisory Council. Hawkins holds a bachelor's degree in operations management from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Colorado. He also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has over $25 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of investing includes more than 270 portfolio company IPOs and more than 450 mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.nea.com.

