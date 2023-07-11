Monogram Health Achieves NCQA Case Management Accreditation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, a leading value-based specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney disease and related metabolic disorders, has achieved accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its Complex Case Management program. NCQA awarded the accreditation following its detailed review of Monogram's case management services for alignment with evidence-based care pathways, processes, and service delivery. This achievement highlights Monogram Health's commitment to being a clinical leader for patients with polychronic diseases and supporting individuals with complex chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease through innovative home-based care services.

"Patients experiencing chronic kidney or end-stage kidney disease usually have multiple underlying chronic conditions. They're taking numerous medications and may be dealing with challenges such as transportation concerns, access to healthy foods or difficulties managing medical appointments," said Katrina Cope, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Implementations for Monogram Health. "Our complex case management program focuses on the whole person – not just the diagnosis – and ensures that patients and their families receive the information, education and treatment they need to make informed decisions that can meaningfully impact their health and quality of life."

Monogram Health treats patients with chronic kidney and end-stage kidney disease through their nurse practitioners, supported by nurse care managers and social workers, who guide them through interactions with its multidisciplinary team of nephrologists, cardiologists, internal medicine specialists, geriatricians, dieticians, care coordinators, pharmacists, and additional social workers focused on meeting their care needs. The care team also reviews social determinants of health and other health drivers such as proper nutrition and exercise through regular in-home visits.

"Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health management initiatives," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts, it also demonstrates an organization's commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients' care."

NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality by assessing and reporting on health-related programs. NCQA Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement. Accreditation is awarded to organizations demonstrating strong performance in functions outlined by the NCQA standards for case management accreditation, which are developed with input from expert panels of researchers, employers, purchasers and operators of case management programs, and state and federal regulators.

The case management accreditation is Monogram Health's second from NCQA. Monogram Health first earned NCQA Population Health Program accreditation in 2020.

Monogram Health is a leading value-based specialty provider of in-home evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, including chronic kidney and end-stage kidney disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with polychronic conditions. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, TPG Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, as well as other leading strategic and financial investors, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health systems and risk-bearing providers to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit monogramhealth.com.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition for its leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, NCQA has won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

