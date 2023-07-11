Jefferson Health Care Center Becomes Part of Allaire Health Services, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facilities

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allaire Health Services (Allaire) is excited to announce that, effective July 7th, 2023, the Jefferson Health Care Center will formally become part of the Allaire family of skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. Allaire has worked closely with Jefferson Health's leadership team on the transitioning of the facility to Allaire's management and ownership over the past year. The facility will now be known as The Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing at Washington Township.

Allaire Health Services is a premier residential, long-term, rehabilitation, and subacute care provider that manages and operates facilities throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. Allaire provides cutting-edge clinical programs and services administered by the best industry professionals, in a luxurious environment that encourages comfort and a sense of wellbeing. With compassion and respect, Allaire sets the standard of care. (PRNewswire)

Patients and Residents can expect the same high-quality health care services that have historically been provided at the Jefferson Health Care Center will continue uninterrupted. Allaire will be working closely with Jefferson Health to identify additional service opportunities, consistent with population needs, that will serve to further enhance the Jefferson Health Care Center's value to the greater community.

"We are very excited about adding the Jefferson Health Care Center to the Allaire family," said Ben Kurland, LNHA, CDP, RACT-CT, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Allaire Health Services. "In this building, we see tremendous opportunity to impact the health and wellness of the region in collaborating with Jefferson Health. Jefferson Health is a tremendous organization, providing a comprehensive array of advanced specialty services. We are confident that our model of care and collaboration with hospitals and physicians will extend the value that Jefferson Health and Allaire aspire to deliver to the market."

"Quality of care has always been our top priority for Jefferson Health and we believe that Allaire shares this passion for excellence. Their extensive experience and commitment to fostering strong relationships with residents, their families and staff members will ensure that patients will continue to receive the high-quality care they have come to expect," said Brian Sweeney, RN, MBA, FACHE, Regional President, Jefferson Health.

The addition of the Jefferson Health Care Center to the Allaire family of facilities further strengthens Allaire's position in the market as a leading provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. Allaire has a strong history of collaboration with hospitals, health systems, and physicians to develop programs and services that are tailored to the needs of the population and in keeping with the needs of the community. Allaire now owns and operates 13 facilities across New Jersey, Vermont, and Pennsylvania.

About Allaire Health Services

Allaire Health Services, based in Central New Jersey, was founded in 2015 by Benjamin Kurland with the idea to create a unique environment of care for individuals who require short- and long-term care. Allaire's pathway to excellence started with a single facility in Freehold, New Jersey and has evolved to include thirteen facilities in three states. Allaire's strategy for growth begins with identifying the right facility through significant due diligence and development of a direct understanding of the market in which the facility exists. Allaire has worked with County facilities, as well as privately held facilities, and the approach is the same – transform culture, engage employees, align with physicians and hospitals, and create a level of excellence that patients, residents, and families expect and deserve. Allaire's website is www.allairehs.com .

About Jefferson

Nationally ranked, Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and higher education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 43,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and four schools offering 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,400 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as of the top health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia area, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 18 hospitals and over 50 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Health Partners Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.

Ben Kurland, President, and CEO of Allaire Health Services (left), and Kristen Vogel, Interim Chief Operations Officer, Jefferson East (right), celebrate the successful transition of The Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing at Washington Township, Skilled Nursing Facility, from Jefferson Health to Allaire Health Services. Allaire and Jefferson will collectively serve patients and residents, providing access to an array of clinical services tailored to the direct needs of the population. Both organizations are committed to continued excellence and are excited about this new collaborative relationship in service to the clinical and residential healthcare needs of the Greater Washington Township area.

Contact: Miriam Deutsch, Director, Corporate Operations

732.405.3600 Ext. 305

Questions@allairehs.com

Ben Kurland, President & CEO of Allaire Health Services, and Kristen Vogel, Interim COO of Jefferson East, celebrate the successful transition of The Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing at Washington Township from Jefferson Health to Allaire Health Services. Allaire and Jefferson are committed to continued excellence and are excited about this new collaborative relationship in service to the direct clinical and residential healthcare needs of the Greater Washington Township area. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allaire Health Services