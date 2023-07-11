FLINT Signs Enterprise Agreement with Revizto to Level Up Their Specialty Subcontractors

General Contractor of the Year by the Associated Subcontractors Alliance of Sacramento for five years in a row, FLINT, signs three-year enterprise agreement with Revizto to increase collaboration with trades on complex projects.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto, the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with FLINT, a commercial General Contractor specializing in Design-Build services, expanding its usage of Revizto's platform as a strategic tool.

"Revizto is the ultimate multi-trade platform that has enabled us to achieve a seamless "master-builder" approach."

As a tech-forward General Contractor, with four offices in California, FLINT's partnership with Revizto enables their teams to invite unlimited cross-functional users into any project - leveling up their designers, engineers, consultants and subcontractors' ability to collaborate, communicate, coordinate and execute on complex construction projects at no additional cost. FLINT uses Revizto on all their projects for design coordination/design quality control and as a clash detection tool. It is especially invaluable on design-build projects, like the $146M SJCC CTE project as well as FLINT's prefabricated/modular solutions, Hummingbird Buildings , for their education and civic clients.

"Revizto is the ultimate multi-trade platform that has enabled us to achieve a seamless "master-builder" approach. Unlike previous programs we've used, which often struggled to integrate design, engineering, detailing, prefabrication/manufacturing, and construction into a cohesive workflow, Revizto understands our needs perfectly. The user-friendly interface caters to everyone involved, including trade partners who may be less experienced with this level of coordination. We extend our gratitude to the innovative Revizto R&D team for continuously enhancing the platform's features, and to the exceptional customer support team for consistently exceeding our expectations." - John Reinhardt, VDC Director, FLINT

FLINT's goal of "Master Builder" project delivery aligns with Revizto's mission of "Building Better Together" by connecting all project team members on one user-friendly platform to simplify knowledge transfer, streamline workflow, and eliminate silos, from any device, any time and anywhere.

"We're thrilled to add FLINT to our fast-growing list of Enterprise customers. Over the last few years, FLINT has grown exponentially both in terms of their overall footprint in California, as well as their use of Revizto, and we're excited to be part of their journey. Their commitment to adopting new technologies has put them in a tremendous position to continually deliver projects on schedule and within budget, and a big reason for that success comes from a belief that everybody wins when all stakeholders are communicating and collaborating inside a single platform. Revizto has become that platform for them." - Greg Keller, Director of North America, Revizto

About FLINT

FLINT specializes in design-build and design-assist delivery methods that prioritize a streamlined workflow from design through construction, resulting in high-quality projects and delivering maximum value to clients. FLINT serves a wide range of markets, including education, government, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, sports, and entertainment.

FLINT's unique approach to design and construction is often referred to as the "master builder" approach, which means that FLINT serves a holistic role in the project, encompassing both the design and construction phases. By being involved in every aspect of the project, FLINT ensures a seamless integration between design and construction, leading to quicker, better, and lower cost projects. https://flintbuilders.com/

About Revizto

Revizto is the leading Integrated Collaboration Platform used by professionals from across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation (AECO) industry to streamline workflows and communication with all stakeholders in a unified environment throughout the project lifecycle. The Revizto platform is intuitive, adaptable, and fully functional from any device. https://revizto.com/

