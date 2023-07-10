Restructuring Partner Natasha S. Hwangpo Joins Ropes & Gray's Expanding Restructuring Practice

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced today that Natasha S. Hwangpo, a restructuring partner who has guided notable restructurings has joined the firm's 500-lawyer New York office.

Natasha's addition continues to enhance Ropes & Gray's rapidly expanding restructuring and liability management practice. Natasha has an extensive track record advising equity sponsors, public companies, and private companies in the most complex corporate restructurings in recent years.

"Natasha is exceptionally talented, using her extensive restructuring experience to guide clients to solutions in their most challenging moments," said Julie Jones, chair. "She charts the future for clients facing financial distress in their businesses or investments. Her differentiated expertise coupled with her relationship focus make her a perfect fit for Ropes and our clients. Natasha will have an immediate impact on our clients and our success."

Natasha's recent accomplishments include her leadership role in a number of high-profile and complex restructuring transactions, including:

the chapter 11 cases and successful sale of Sears, the iconic retailer, involving $6 billion in debt;

the successful reorganization of NPC, a leading franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy's restaurants; and

ATI Physical Therapy, the market-leading rehabilitation and treatment group

"This is challenging period for many companies and boards of directors that may face a rising interest rate environment and a slow down of capital markets. Our clients need partners who can deliver solutions and outcomes in mission-critical decisions," said David Djaha, managing partner. "Natasha provides that counsel as we continue to expand Ropes' presence in capital solutions and restructuring engagements."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Natasha to the firm. She has built a stellar reputation for leading complex matters in the restructuring space with a commercial and effective approach. She is an incredible lawyer, and her addition continues to strengthen our tremendous momentum in the market," said Ryan Preston Dahl, partner and co-head of the firm's business restructuring practice.

"I am thrilled to join Ropes & Gray's team. Its global footprint across private equity, public companies, and private credit, together with a terrific culture is a fantastic fit for my practice," Natasha said.

