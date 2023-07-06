UL Research Institutes Announces 4 Winners of the 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference Awards

Award recipients will be recognized at the annual Women of Color STEM DTX Conference in Detroit.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Research Institutes is proud to announce four of its leaders as winners of the 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference awards, including:

UL Research Institutes Logo (PRNewswire)

Deepa Shankar, director of partnerships, for a Diversity Leadership in Industry award

Dr. Kelly Keena, senior director of the Office of Research Experiences and Education, for an Educational Leadership – Corporate Promotion of Education award

Dr. Judith Jeevarajan, vice president and executive director of the Electrochemical Safety Research Institute, for a Special Recognition award amongst Leaders and Legends

Dr. Gloria Pumpuni-Lenss, director of operations, for a Technology All-Star award

"We are proud to have not one, but four leaders from UL Research Institutes named winners of the Women of Color STEM DTX Conference awards this year," said Terrence R. Brady, president and CEO of UL Research Institutes. "Their nominations across various categories — including diversity, education and technology — demonstrate the breadth of their contributions to UL Research Institutes and STEM. We look forward to celebrating their recognition at the awards ceremony this fall."

The Women of Color STEM Awards are granted to outstanding professionals in the STEM field. Applications for the leadership and special recognition awards are reviewed and recommended by a peer-led panel of leaders from industry, government and academia. The Technology All-Star Award is based on employer recommendations.

"We have chosen these women from UL Research Institutes as 2023 recipients because they are part of an exceptional group of forward-thinking STEM experts," said Tyrone D. Taborn, co-founder of the 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference. "This year's pool of candidates was exceptionally strong and represented a diverse collection of executive professionals."

Since 1995, the Women of Color STEM DTX Conference has been recognizing excellence in STEM and drawing attention to the underrepresentation of women, particularly at senior levels, across all disciplines.

The 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference will be held from October 12–14 in Detroit, Michigan, and online via the Women of Color STEM DTX Platform. This year's conference, with the theme of "Oceans of Change, Waves of Opportunities," aims to explore the transformative potential of diversity and inclusivity in shaping the future of STEM.

This year, attendees will have access to a virtual conference experience that mirrors the in-person event, providing an immersive and interactive environment for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration. The conference will pay close attention to emerging technologies such as the Metaverse and AI, exploring their potential impact on the future of STEM.

During the three-day conference, multiple award presentations will be held to honor the 2023 award recipients for their remarkable achievements in STEM.

Throughout the event, the Conference will offer forums on the retention of women and girls in STEM, continuous improvement, and networking opportunities. Registration for the public will commence on June 12, 2023, at womenofcolor.net.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing public safety through scientific discovery. Since 1894, our research has advanced our mission toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future. Focused on global risks from fire mitigation and air quality to safe energy storage and digital privacy, we conduct rigorous independent research, analyze safety data and partner with experts to uncover and act on existing and emerging risks to human safety.

About the Women of Color STEM Conference

The Women of Color STEM DTX Conference is organized by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG), a leading advocate for workforce diversity, collaborating with companies of all kinds to promote multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM fields, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. For nearly three decades, the Women of Color STEM DTX Conference has remained at the forefront of professional development, networking, and empowerment for women. For more information about the 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference, please visit www.womenofcolor.net.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Research Institutes