Home Franchise Concepts Unveils Ownership Program

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Franchise Concepts announced the launch of an Ownership Program that encourages its franchisees to develop their employees by motivating them to tap into their entrepreneurial spirit. The program enables franchisees to recognize their model employees by providing them the mechanisms to own a franchise, as well as equipping them with educational tools critical to learning the ins-and-outs of running a small business.

"At Home Franchise Concepts, we not only want our franchisees to hire great employees, but we also want to give them different tools to retain those employees for years to come. As we thought about the best ways to do that, we recognized the opportunity to develop something that is aspirational for their team members, and at the same time offers more support for our franchisees to recruit and retain the best talent in their local market," said Jonathan Thiessen, Chief Development Officer at Home Franchise Concepts. "Our Ownership Program allows us to recognize exceptional talent within our family of brands and provide them with the tools they need to succeed as future business owners."

To participate in the Ownership Program, current Home Franchise Concepts franchisees have the opportunity to nominate exemplary employees on their team to be considered for enrollment. Not only is it required for nominated employees to have a stellar record within their respective franchise, but they must also have been an employee for a minimum of two years. The longer the term of their consecutive employment, the more of a discount they will receive should they choose to eventually purchase their own franchise within the Home Franchise Concepts brands which include Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet™, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Lightspeed Restoration™, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®.

The initial discount after two years of employment with a Home Franchise Concepts brand is 20% off the total initial franchise fees with an additional 10% earned per year of employment, up to 5 years or a maximum of a 50% discount.

For the educational portion of the program, Home Franchise Concepts will host various seminars every quarter, each focused on a different topic. Within these educational sessions, Home Franchise Concepts leadership will dive headfirst into various topics vital to running a successful business, from understanding leadership styles and market share to key practices for transitioning into working on the business instead of in the business, and so much more. The educational programming will be offered in self-paced, one-on-one and group sessions to meet the needs of every student.

With Home Franchise Concepts projected to hit $1.5B in system-wide sales in 2023 with goals of 220 new territories signed before year's end, the Ownership Program will aid in growing the brand even further. Home Franchise Concepts plans to continue expanding its franchise footprint across multiple brands nationwide, targeting new territories in the United States and Canada for growth companywide.

To learn more about Home Franchise Concepts, its Ownership Program, and franchise development opportunities, visit https://www.homefranchiseconcepts.com/.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts® , is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. Home Franchise Concepts' brands including Budget Blinds® , The Tailored Closet™, PremierGarage® , Concrete Craft® , AdvantaClean® , Lightspeed Restoration™, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®, are supported by more than 2,400 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com .

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors , JM&A Group , World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance ), JM Lexus , Home Franchise Concepts , Futura Title & Escrow and Rollease Acmeda . Interact with JM Family on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.

