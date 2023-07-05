University of Montana provides more campus parking options with Passport

Hourly and daily parking payment options now available across all commuter lots

MISSOULA, Mont., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the new school year, the University of Montana is launching an easier way to pay for parking with Passport, a mobility software and payments company that is trusted by cities and universities to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. Passport is also the mobility software provider for downtown Missoula, MT, Montana State University in Bozeman and the city of Bozeman, MT.

Passport Parking makes paying to park seamless and hassle-free. After downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play , users enter the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

Bill Donovan, Parking Director at the University of Montana, is looking forward to the added convenience Passport will bring to parking on campus. "With the addition of a mobile payment solution, we're able to provide hourly and daily parking across all of our commuter lots, not just those currently labeled as 'hourly,'" Donovan says. "Passport will give commuters more options, which is what we're working toward with all of our parking management strategies."

The University of Montana chose Passport because of the company's success in downtown Missoula. With one powerful platform in place to manage all of their parking and mobility needs, both the University of Montana and downtown Missoula have access to powerful data that allow the teams to form more data-driven decisions, supporting more sustainable and equitable communities for students, residents and visitors.

"The University of Montana joins more than 800 other universities and cities that partner with Passport to manage and simplify their parking and mobility needs," says Bianca Keipe, Passport account executive. "We are thrilled for this partnership and to continue to improve the parking experience across the city of Missoula."

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

