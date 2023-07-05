SodaStream Unveils Unbeatable Deals for Amazon Prime Day with Up to 40% Off Sparkling Water Makers

The World's Leading Sparkling Water Maker is Offering Incredible Deals on Popular Models, Including the NEW E-TERRA

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SodaStream announces its highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale. The brand will offer an abundance of machine discounts during the 48-hour spotlight deal, including their newest model, the E-TERRA, as well as reusable, carbonating bottles and the new Pepsi and Starry beverage mixes.

SodaStream E-TERRA (PRNewswire)

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 11th and Wednesday July 12th, the ideal time to stock up on summer essentials. SodaStream makes it easy to stay fresh and hydrated while enjoying the outdoors; with just the push of a button, customers can turn plain water into fresh sparkling water and create crafted flavored beverages from the comfort of their own home. SodaStream is the perfect device for both everyday life and special occasions, allowing users to customize their drinks to meet their needs for great taste and variety.

For Prime Day, SodaStream is offering up to 40% off their most popular everyday sparkling water maker kits and bundles. The newest addition to the SodaStream line-up, the E-TERRA, will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day allowing customers to enjoy the brand's new and improved features. The new machine features a blue atmosphere light that illuminates the water while sparkling, creating a carbonation experience like no other. Take even more off the E-TERRA with the "Prime Member Invite Only" deal (accepting requests now through July 10) which offers 44% off the new machine for members only.

SodaStream is not only a great gift to yourself, but also a gift to our planet. Every family with a reusable SodaStream bottle can save up to 3,070 single-use plastic bottles. Consumers looking for the best SodaStream offers can shop the brand's Spotlight Deal that will run for the full 48 hours.

On Amazon Prime Day, visit this landing page to shop all SodaStream offers: Featured Deals

Some of the great deal's shoppers will find include:

E-TERRA Bundle

Includes E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors

Available in: Black and White

Promo Price : $129.99 , 35% off an everyday price of $199.99



Art Bundle

Includes Art Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, two 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors

Available in: Black, White, Misty Blue , and Mandarin Red

Promo Price : $120.99 , 40% off an everyday price of $199.99



Bubly Drops 6 Flavor Variety Pack

Includes six 40ml bubly drops bottles, which each make ~12 liters of your favorite bubly sparkling water

Flavors: Lime, Blackberry, Grapefruit, Mango, Strawberry, Cherry

For more information, please visit sodastream.com.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water brand. Operating in over 47 countries across the globe, SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

