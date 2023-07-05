Senske Services Strengthens Presence in North East with Acquisition of National Turf Service

KENNEWICK, Wash., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a trusted industry leader in recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and home services, is thrilled to announce its latest milestone with the successful acquisition of National Turf Service. Established in 1970 and headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, National Turf has built an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional lawn care solutions to customers throughout Northern Virginia.

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services) (PRNewswire)

Senske continues its nationwide expansion by seeking partnerships with accomplished lawn care companies.

After more than 50 years of family-owned and operated excellence under Clinton Quinn's guidance, National Turf embarked on a search for a trusted partner who could seamlessly continue their legacy of exceptional customer care and employee satisfaction. Senske Services emerged as the ideal fit, sharing the same core values that have propelled National Turf's success.

According to Clinton Quinn, the former owner of National Turf, "When the time came for me to retire, I sought a partner who could provide the utmost care for my loyal customers and dedicated employees. Senske was the obvious choice. They possess the values and commitment that have defined National Turf."

Casey Taylor, Senske CEO had this to say "We are pleased to welcome the new employees to our team." He went on to convey his excitement about the opportunity to provide customers with an enhanced range of services, including tree care and pest control.

As part of the seamless transition, National Turf Service will be rebranded to Blades of Green, a distinguished division of Senske Services. The Springfield office of National Turf will operate as Blades of Green's second branch location, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in the region. Taking charge of both operations will be Brad Leahy, President of Blades of Green. "We are proud of the strong, dedicated team we have built at Blades of Green, and we are excited to welcome our new colleagues to the company," said Leahy. "We look forward to continuing to grow and expand in the coming years."

About Senske Services: The acquisition of National Turf Service marks Senske's fifth successful acquisition in 2023 and seventh overall since the company received investment from esteemed private equity firms GTCR. Senske Services is continuing its nationwide expansion by actively seeking partnerships with accomplished lawn care companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our M&A team.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc