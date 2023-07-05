LARGEST CHATGPT PLUGIN STORE DEVELOPER, MIXERBOX, TRANSFORMS THE FUTURE OF NAVIGATION WITH WORLD'S FIRST AI CHATBOT FOR MAPS

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-based AI startup MixerBox , the largest developer in the ChatGPT Plugin Store, has released a Beta version of the company's latest plugin— MixerBox ChatMap —with built-in Google Maps API integration to transform navigation for the age of AI. The MixerBox ChatMap Plugin is the first ChatGPT maps plugin for real-world navigation, as well as the world's first AI chatbot for maps. This launch solidifies MixerBox's position as the largest developer on the ChatGPT Plugin Store by plugin count, with more than 10 plugins in testing or under development for user trials.

Largest ChatGPT plugin store developer, MixerBox, launches ChatMap, the world’s first AI chatbot for maps. (PRNewswire)

This launch solidifies MixerBox's position as the largest developer on the ChatGPT Plugin Store by plugin count.

"MixerBox has long been committed to developing super-apps to make people's lives more convenient," said John Lai, founder and CEO of MixerBox. "We believe that by combining generative AI technology, we can reimagine every life essential app for the age of AI and develop ChatGPT plugins to empower users to do things not previously possible."

Starting now, ChatGPT Plus users can access and use the MixerBox ChatMap Plugin for free. Users without ChatGPT Plus can download MixerBox ChatAI from the App Store/Google Play to experience the innovative map AI chatbot for free. In addition to the MixerBox ChatMap Plugin, MixerBox has more than 10 plugins in testing or under development and open for user trials on the ChatGPT Plugin Store. These include MixerBox WebSearchG , MixerBox Weather and more.

The MixerBox ChatMap Plugin connects directly with the Google Maps API to quickly read and summarize Google Maps information based on user instructions. Compared to traditional map apps, ChatMap offers a more intuitive interface by allowing users to "chat" directly with the map system using natural human language. Users no longer need to figure out how to operate the cumbersome button-filled user interfaces of traditional map apps to get things done, and can instead directly ask for recommendations such as nearby restaurants or shops, or the best driving route to get from point A to point B. Users can save even more time by combining multiple commands into one prompt, rather than completing several different commands or searches to compile complex, comprehensive information.

MixerBox ChatMap users can save hours of research by using ChatMap in combination with other MixerBox plugins. By integrating MixerBox Weather and MixerBox ChatMap, users can ask conditional, multi-part questions such as, "What's the weather like in Palo Alto on Saturday? If it's sunny, find me the top 2 picnic spots based on Google Reviews. If not, find me restaurants instead." Other MixerBox-enabled plugin integrations can facilitate different types of multi-faceted prompts—something that was not possible in a pre-AI world. This sets MixerBox apart and ahead of competitive maps apps.

MixerBox is an AI Super-Apps technology company that helps people live easier lives through its 24/7 daily-essential mobile apps platform. Early investors include the Silicon Valley unicorn accelerator Y Combinator, Former Facebook CTO & Quora founder/CEO Adam D'Angelo, and Gmail creator Paul Buchheit. The company's apps have surpassed 300 million downloads worldwide. App by app, MixerBox strives to become the "Anything, Anytime Super-Apps platform."

The MixerBox team believes that generative AI, which can understand complex natural language commands, can break the past constraints of difficult cross-use between different apps. MixerBox is optimistic that AI will revolutionize past app usage experiences and will continue to strive to create the next generation of AI super-apps in the future.

The MixerBox ChatMap Plugin is available now on ChatGPT Plugin Store for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

MixerBox ChatMap is also available for free within the MixerBox ChatAI app on App Store / Google Play: https://mbapp.io/ChatAI

For more information about MixerBox, visit www.mixerbox.com

Media Contact:

MixerBox

pr@mixerbox.com

www.mixerbox.com

“MixerBox ChatMap + MixerBox Weather” Combo use case, which can save users hours of time by using one plugin in combination with another. (PRNewswire)

MixerBox Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MixerBox Inc.