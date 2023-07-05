GrayMatter Expands Industrial Intelligence Platform through Strategic Merger with Automation & Control Concepts

PITTSBURGH, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter announces its largest strategic merger to date with the addition of Automation & Control Concepts, a leading St. Louis-based industrial control systems integrator.

With the addition, GrayMatter has about 270 employees in the U.S., Canada and India .

"We're excited to add ACC to GrayMatter's family of brands as we accelerate our expansion with our latest strategic merger," said James Gillespie, GrayMatter's CEO & Co-Founder.

GrayMatter is a technology and consulting company focused on helping manufacturing and critical infrastructure companies optimize production with digital operations.

"Engineering expertise is in extremely high demand from our manufacturing, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and energy customers, so we strive to find established companies like ACC that have a culture built around accountability, integrity, respect, innovation, and teamwork — GrayMatter's five core values," Gillespie said.

GrayMatter offers Advanced Industrial Analytics, Automation & Controls, Industrial Cybersecurity, Brilliant Operations, and other as-a-service solutions to help industrial organizations transform their operations and empower their people.

"We are very excited to announce to our employees and clients the new combined capabilities of both GrayMatter and its family companies," said ACC Principal Mark Hoffman. "GrayMatter's culture and core values are completely aligned with ACC. This strategic merger expands our service offerings and technical capabilities creating new opportunities for our employees and clients."

Founded in 1996, ACC has nearly 70 employees, including over 50 engineers with deep experience in electrical design, PLC programming, HMI/SCADA design, and MES data collection and analysis.

ACC's customers include Nestlé Purina PetCare and Anheuser-Busch, both of which have corporate headquarters in Downtown St. Louis, near ACC's home office.

With the addition, GrayMatter has about 270 employees in the U.S., Canada and India. GrayMatter's headquarters are north of Pittsburgh, PA with offices in Kalamazoo, MI, Columbus, OH, Richmond, VA, Newark, DE, India and now St. Louis, MO.

This is the fifth strategic merger GrayMatter has completed since 2018. In January 2023, GrayMatter acquired Phantom Technical Services, Inc. of Columbus, Ohio. In 2022, GrayMatter acquired HTSE, Inc., a Michigan-based process automation & machine control provider. In 2020, GrayMatter acquired Virginia-based E-Merge Systems, and in March 2018, GrayMatter acquired Colorado-based TMMI's software and services assets.

A partnership with Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners, a private equity firm, preceded the partnerships and has accelerated GrayMatter's ability to expand rapidly.

Visit GrayMatter online at graymattersystems.com.

View original content:

SOURCE GrayMatter