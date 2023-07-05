BLiNQ Networks' FW-600 CBRS Base Station with new Tri Sector Small Cell Antenna

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks introduces the updated FW-600 B48 CBRS macro base station 4G platform with a new 16dBi Tri Sector Small Cell Antenna. This new RAN configuration option provides the maximum possible 50dBm EIRP for CBRS network deployments, in a 360-degree coverage envelope.

Based on the antenna's small form factor and low profile- allowing it to be mounted in centralized locations- it is an excellent choice for deployment in data hot spots, parks, campus environments and other high traffic areas.

Pricing for this configuration is as low as $2550 a sector, including Premium warranty, making it one of the lowest cost options in the marketplace today.

Product Highlights:

Low-cost, high-performance macro base station

3-sector, 360-degree coverage with the tri sector canister antenna

Supports Carrier Aggregation up to 3CC

High Capacity 400 Mbps base station

CBRS, B41, LAA options Available

Wall or pole mountable

Radu Selea, Chief Technology Officer for BliNQ Networks opines, "The FW-600 B48 base station with Tri Sector Antenna solution provides the lowest footprint and cost 3-sector solution in the industry. It is well suited for De-Wi (decentralized wireless) and private mobile networks."

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-ready fixed wireless hardware, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information visit blinqnetworks.com.

