JANINE L. POLLACK JOINS GEORGE FELDMAN McDONALD, PLLC

LAKE WORTH, Fla., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George Feldman McDonald, PLLC ("GFM") is very proud to announce that Janine L. Pollack has joined the firm as a Member and Chief Wellness Officer – www.4-Justice.com.

George Feldman McDonald, PLLC Logo (PRNewswire)

Janine L. Pollack has been a class action litigator for over 32 years and has prosecuted cases that have resulted in the award of hundreds of millions of dollars to defrauded consumers and investors. She has been appointed by courts to lead class actions and has had much success in securing refunds and other remedies for class members. She prosecuted jury and bench trials and won a jury verdict against R.J. Reynolds for wrongful death in a tobacco litigation. Janine is a member of the New York and New Jersey Bars.

Janine will also act as GFM's Chief Wellness Officer ("CWO"). As CWO, she will provide opportunities and resources on behalf of GFM for its personnel to enhance their overall well-being and improve their physical and emotional health. GFM is committed to supporting the wellness of its team members both inside and outside of the law firm environment, including through work-life balance, positive reinforcement, personal growth, exercise and nutrition. Janine is a frequent and popular public speaker on various wellness issues, including time and stress management.

Lori G. Feldman, Managing Member of GFM's New York Office, noted: "It is an absolute honor to welcome Janine to GFM. She is an elite-level litigator, a star in the consumer protection bar, a strong health and wellness advocate and a good friend. We wish her continued success at GFM."

In addition, David J. George, GFM's Managing Member stated: "Now that we have rebranded our firm, GFM is thrilled to add an attorney of Janine's caliber and track record of success to GFM's litigation team." "Janine's work ethic, dedication and concerns for the overall well-being of her clients and colleagues will bring immediate value to the firm and its clients and we are honored that she chose GFM."

In addition to its Class Action Practice Group, GFM has Victims' Rights, Personal Injury, Consumer Rights, EB-5 Litigation, and Commercial and Business Litigation Practice Groups. The firm has built a reputation as one of the most respected and hard-working plaintiffs' firms serving plaintiffs nationwide and in the states of Florida, New York, and Virginia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE George Feldman McDonald, PLLC