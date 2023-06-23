Tutor.com Recognized by SIIA for Best Customer Experience

Prestigious industry recognition with CODiE Award in Leadership category

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest and most innovative online tutoring companies, was recognized for providing the Best Customer Experience in this year's annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE™ Awards.

The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world. Tutor.com, which offers 24/7 on-demand tutoring in more than 250 subjects, along with high-dosage tutoring for K–12 schools and districts, was celebrated for providing a best-in-class customer experience for institutions and organizations with which the company partners to deliver equitable student support at scale.

"We are honored and thrilled to receive this recognition from SIIA," said Sandi White, Senior Vice President of Institutional Partnerships at Tutor.com/The Princeton Review. "Our team is laser-focused on providing extraordinary partner support—from custom integrations to monthly reports, on-demand data, regular check-ins, tailored marketing assets, program as well as technical support, and no-cost virtual events and webinars. We are grateful to our institutional partners for the opportunity to support their learning communities every day."

Tutor.com has been recognized by SIIA in the past, including last year, when the company was awarded the CODiE for Best Student Experience, and the year prior, when it won Best Education Platform for PK–20. Tutor.com is also a multiyear Modern Library Awards Platinum honoree, EdTech Cool Tool Award winner, EdTech Breakthrough Award Winner, and THE Journal and Campus Technology Platinum honoree.

Tutor.com's award-winning LEO™ platform promotes equity and achievement for learners of all ages and stages—and centralizes scheduling, student progress information, and analytics for institutional partners. Case and efficacy studies have shown the measurable positive impact that Tutor.com has had on student success. In addition to one-to-one on-demand tutoring and small-group high-dosage tutoring, Tutor.com provides drop-off writing review services, video lessons, test prep from The Princeton Review®, practice quizzes, and other tools. The company recently relaunched its proprietary virtual classroom and prioritizes ongoing innovation to deliver gold-standard customer support.

"The 2023 Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services, and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees—the best of the best—that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today—from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-winners/.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 24 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.

