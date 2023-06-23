Rutgers Business School graduate follows her entrepreneurship dream, prepares to open her own business

Through the Urban Solutions Lab at Rutgers University-Newark, Miriam Brickman was mentored and given resources to turn her love of baking into a viable business venture.

NEWARK, N.J., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life after college is looking incredibly sweet for Miriam Brickman, who was part of the Class of 2023 at Rutgers Business School-Newark.

Rutgers Business School 2023 graduate Miriam Brickman will start her professional life running a business of her own. (PRNewswire)

With her major in marketing and minor in economics nearly completed, Brickman applied for an internship with the Urban Solutions Lab with a business idea she had for operating a food truck.

After she was accepted into the Urban Solutions Lab, Brickman had the opportunity to learn more about what it would take to make her idea a reality. Ultimately, she changed course, opting to open a small commercial space with a walk-up counter in Teaneck that will be called The Brickery.

"Food is a big aspect of everyone's life," Brickman said of why food became the focus of her entrepreneurial ambitions. "Whether it's a good burger or a stunning cake, the response it evokes, how it makes people feel, is very rewarding," she said.

Through the Urban Solutions Lab, she was mentored, given resources, including access to experienced entrepreneurs running similar food businesses, and she was given time to research regulations and calculate start-up costs.

Started by the Rutgers Advanced Institute for the Study of Entrepreneurship and Development, or (RAISED), the Urban Solutions Lab is housed within the Honors Living and Learning College at Rutgers University-Newark. Its objective is to bring students and community stakeholders together in pursuit of prosocial entrepreneurship. Students with business ideas are selected for semester-long internships that allow them to carve out the time in their lives to research and start a venture, according to Professor Ted Baker, who co-founded the Urban Solutions Lab with Jasmine Cordero-West, the associate director of RAISED.

Brickman was among the lab's first eight interns. "(Miriam) was very determined," said Cordero-West who mentored Brickman. "She has that entrepreneurial drive. This won't be her only venture."

Cordero-West said Brickman is part of a generation of young people who are being inspired by the entrepreneurs and influencers they see all around them. "They understand that entrepreneurship is something that's possible for everyone," she said.

Brickman's business idea grew out of a long-time passion for baking. She started making sweet things in middle school and continued through high school. "YouTube was my main teacher," she said.

Brickman is pragmatic, resourceful, and brimming with ideas. While she was in college, she lived at home. She worked as many as three jobs at once. And she baked.

During the pandemic shutdown, she jumped on the popularity of do-it-yourself kits and started assembling some of her own cupcake decorating kits. She supplied the cupcakes, made the frosting, and provided a theme. A beach kit, for example, would include crushed graham crackers for sand and the tiny umbrellas used in cocktails.

She put her marketing and logistics skills to work, promoting her cupcakes on Instagram, setting delivery dates, and establishing geographical areas in Essex, Passaic and Bergen counties that allowed her to create reasonable distribution routes. Birthday parties, Bat and Bar Mitzvah celebrations, and holidays created a steady demand for her cupcakes. Her largest single order was 400 cupcakes, which she baked in a school kitchen. At the peak of the pandemic, a local synagogue asked her to make special boxes of honey cookies and bee-patterned cupcakes to deliver to its members on Rosh Hashanah. She fulfilled the order from home. "No one else was allowed in the kitchen for a few days," she said.

With that experience as inspiration, she set out to see whether she could make a business of operating a truck to sell her sweet treats. The Urban Solutions Lab put her in touch with people already operating food truck ventures. She also had access to websites, tax information and industry data that provided insights into how food truck businesses were regulated, how competitive it might be to get started, and how other food truck businesses had performed. The process turned out to be critical for Brickman.

"That information helps you see whether it's an industry you want to take a risk with," she said. "What struck me was the number of permits that were necessary. It was different in every municipality. It's much different than operating an ice cream truck. There are a lot more restrictions."

Based on what she learned, Brickman decided to revise her plan. She found a commercial property in Teaneck that she describes as "pretty cozy" and "mostly a kitchen" with a walk-up counter where she can serve customers her baked treats. In a shark tank-styled process, Brickman made her pitch and succeeded in receiving a $12,000 grant from the Urban Solutions Lab to help pay for the lease.

The Brickery – a name that blends her last name with bakery – is expected to open this summer with gelato, waffles and the popular treat, edible cookie dough. There are plans to add crepes, cupcakes, and other sweet creations.

During her internship, Brickman learned more about building an element of social good into a business. Brandon Frame, the founder of Black Men Can, gave a talk that left an impression. "I appreciate that perspective that a business is not just about profit," she said. She's still mulling some ideas for repurposing food waste and giving back to the community.

"There are a lot of things in the back of my mind," she said, "but right now I'm focusing on building the business."

Brickman describes herself as an analytical creative. "I love math and I love the artistry involved in decorating a cake," she said. "A lot of people think marketing is fluffy. I like the analytics and data behind it."

While she was in college, most of her jobs involved working with kids, but she also landed a remote job with a Pennsylvania company that gave her experience in the data analytics aspect of marketing and public relations. She's counting on her marketing knowledge to help establish the business.

Brickman said she isn't sure what inspired her path to entrepreneurship. "I guess I prefer to challenge myself in different ways as opposed to taking the safe route," she said.

