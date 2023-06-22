Toyota Recognizes Excellence Among North American Suppliers for 2022

Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced that it has bestowed awards to supplier recipients recognizing exceptional supplier performance for 2022. The annual awards program celebrates both direct and indirect suppliers who consistently exceed TMNA's expectations in various areas.

Toyota Recognizes Excellence Among North American Suppliers for 2022
Toyota Recognizes Excellence Among North American Suppliers for 2022(PRNewswire)

At a recent ceremony, TMNA presented a total of 68 awards. Direct suppliers earned Performance awards in Superior and Excellent categories for areas of technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, launch, and value chain promotion. Indirect suppliers were recognized for their exceptional performance in diversity improvement, quality, cost improvement, management, and customer service performance. Additionally, select indirect suppliers received special recognition for performance in their respective business category.

Further, Gentex Corporation received the Regional Contribution Award, and the Total Exceptional Achievement for Manufacturing (TEAM) Award was presented to Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation.

"We are grateful for the contributions of all our suppliers, and we are proud to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their performance," said Robert Young, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. "We treat each supplier as a partner to produce and deliver world-class vehicles and mobility solutions to Toyota customers."

This recognition program underscores the importance of supplier relationships in advocating for a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, which are essential to the success of TMNA. Every year, suppliers are evaluated in multiple performance areas through an internal scoring system, which incorporates specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). While award categories remain consistent, the number of awards bestowed varies each year, dependent on the number of organizations that meet TMNA's proposed goals.

Potential suppliers who wish to do business with Toyota can visit www.toyotasupplier.com for information on the company's purchasing policies, principles, and supplier diversity efforts.

REGIONAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD

Gentex Corporation

Zeeland, MI

TEAM AWARD

TOTAL EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT FOR MANUFACTURING

TOYODA GOSEI NORTH AMERICA CORPORATION

Troy, MI

SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE AWARDS

OTICS USA, Inc.

Morristown, TN

Quality

Taiho Manufacturing of
Tennessee, Inc.

Gordonsville, TN

Quality

Adient

Plymouth, MI

Supplier Diversity

Seiren North America, LLC

Morganton, NC

Value Improvement

Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Woodstock

Woodstock, ON

Launch – Lexus NX

Aristeo

Livonia, MI

Outstanding Business Partner

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AWARDS

DIRECT SUPPLIER

ABC Technologies

Toronto, ON

Quality

AEP NVH OPCO LLC -dba
Applied Acoustics International

Chicago Heights, IL

Quality

Aisan Autopartes México, S.A. de C.V.

San Luis Potosi, MX

Quality

Aisin Chemical Indiana, LLC

Crothersville, IN

Quality

Aisin Drivetrain, Inc.

Crothersville, IN

Quality

Aisin Electronics Illinois, LLC

Marion, IL

Quality

American Howa Kentucky, Inc. - Bowling Green Plant

Bowling Green, KY

Quality

Arvin Sango Canada, Inc..

London, ON

Quality

Autokiniton Auburn Indiana

Auburn, IN

Quality

Curtis Maruyasu America

Lebanon, KY

Quality

DENSO Logistics Nashville Tennessee

Maryville, TN

Quality

DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc.

Guelph, ON

Quality

DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. - West Logistics Center

Battle Creek, MI

Quality

DENSO International   America, Inc. - Systex Products Corporation

Battle Creek, MI

Quality

FCC Indiana, LLC

Portland, IN

Quality

Martinrea SLP Structures

Vaughan, ON

Quality

Mitchell Plastics

Kitchener, ON

Quality

Piston Automotive, LLC

Redford, MI

Quality

Sika Corporation Marion, Ohio

Marion, OH

Quality

Somic America, Inc.

Brewer, ME

Quality

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc.

Bowling Green, KY

Quality

TAC Manufacturing, Inc.

Jackson, MI

Quality

Takumi Stamping Canada Inc.

St. Thomas, ON

Quality

TG Kentucky Corporation

Lebanon, KY

Quality

TG Missouri

Perryville, MO

Quality

TG Rubber Mexico Corporation

Matamoros, Tamaulipas

Quality

Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Elmira

Elmira, ON

Quality

Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Woodstock

Woodstock, ON

Quality

Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI)

Somerset, KY

Quality

Dana Incorporated

Maumee, OH

Supplier Diversity

Gentex Corporation

Zeeland, MI

Supplier Diversity

I Stanley Co., Inc.

Battle Creek, MI

Value Improvement

Bocar Group (Plant Code 0155-2)

Huntsville, AL

Launch - Tundra

Mitchell Plastics

Kitchener, ON

Launch - Tundra

North American Lighting México San Luis Potosi, SLP

San Luis Potosi, MX

Launch - Tundra

TG Missouri Corporation

Perryville, MO

Launch - Tundra

TAC Manufacturing, Inc.

Jackson, MI

Launch – Lexus NX

Takumi Stamping Canada, Inc.

St. Thomas, ON

Launch – Lexus NX

TG Missouri Corporation

Perryville, MO

Launch – Lexus NX

Valeo North America, Inc.

Troy, MI

Launch – Lexus NX

Bocar Group (Plant Code 0155-4)

Huntsville, AL

Technology & Development

ITW Deltar Fasteners

Frankfort, IL

Technology & Development

Mitchell Plastics

Kitchener, ON

Technology & Development

Pangea

Rochester Hills, MI

Technology & Development

United States Steel

Pittsburgh, PA

Technology & Development

Aisin World Corp. of America

Northville, MI

Value Achievement

Auria Solutions LLC

Southfield, MI

Value Chain Promotion

Hayashi Telempu North America
Corporation

Plymouth, MI

Value Chain Promotion

Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation

Troy, MI

Value Chain Promotion

Toyota Boshoku America, Inc.

Novi, MI

Value Chain Promotion

INDIRECT SUPPLIER PERFORMANCE AWARDS

MPW Industrial

 

Hebron, OH

Special Recognition –

Cost Improvement

Obara

Novi, MI

Special Recognition –

Diversity Improvement

Sparks Maintenance Contracting

Bowling Green, MO

Special Recognition – Management & Customer Service

Henderson Electrical Services

Milford, NJ

Special Recognition –

Quality

Aecon Industrial Management

Toronto, ON

Excellent –

Construction, Machinery & Equipment

General Rubber & Plastics

Louisville, KY

Excellent –

Distributor

Plant Services, Inc. (PSI)

Worden, MT

Excellent –

Non-production Related

Employbridge

Atlanta, GA

Excellent –

Production Related

Ricardo

Belleville, MI

Excellent –

Technical

Onsite Construction

Tampa, FL

Excellent –

Trade Supplier

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contact
Olivia Boisineau
olivia.boisineau@toyota.com

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-recognizes-excellence-among-north-american-suppliers-for-2022-301857607.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.