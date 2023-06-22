Record $705 Billion In FY 2022 Federal Contracts Awarded, Per 12th Annual BGOV200 Federal Industry Leaders Analysis

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today issued its twelfth annual BGOV200 report, which ranks the top 200 federal contractors based on fiscal year 2022 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. This year's analysis finds that a record $705 billion was awarded in fiscal 2022 government contracts, an increase of $43 billion from fiscal 2021 levels.

The BGOV200 provides an in depth look into industry trends of the $43 billion increase in contract spending.

"The BGOV200 provides an in depth look into industry trends, and this year's report identifies strong market performance across IT applications, complex facilities management, health care services, and management advisory services as drivers of the $43 billion increase in contract spending," said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. "Bloomberg Government is committed to providing its customers, many of whom are among this year's top 200, actionable insights regarding the nuances in federal contracting to help them grow their share of the market."

Among the report's key findings:

Just over 65 percent of total government obligations ( $461 billion ) were awarded to the top 200 contractors, a marginal increase as compared to fiscal 2021. The top 15 contractors brought in 32 percent of federal procurement dollars, on par with the previous fiscal year.

From fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022, 108 companies joined the list or improved their position on it. Eighty-seven vendors that remained among the top 200 lost ground in the rankings.

Four new companies entered the BGOV200, a decrease from five new entrants in 2021.

The single largest contract among BGOV200 fiscal 2022 vendors was for the 10 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid, purchased by the Pentagon.

Among the top 10, Boeing dropped from second to fifth due to in large part to declines in its aircraft and space businesses as its unclassified prime contract dollars dropped from $24 billion in fiscal 2021 to $16 billion .

