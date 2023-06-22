Postal Service Honors Congressman John Lewis on New Forever Stamp

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the life and legacy of Congressman, John Lewis (1940-2020), a key figure in some of the most pivotal moments of the Civil Rights Movement.
The first-day-of-issue event for the John Lewis Forever stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #JohnLewisStamp.
Who:
The Honorable Ronald A. Stroman, governor, U.S. Postal Service
When:
Friday, July 21, 2023, at noon EDT
Where:
Morehouse College
Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel
830 Westview Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
RSVP:
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to rsvp at: usps.com/johnlewis
Background:
The stamp features a photograph of Lewis taken by Marco Grob on assignment for the Aug. 26, 2013, issue of Time magazine. Lewis's name is at the bottom of the stamp. The words "USA" and "Forever" appear in the stamp's top left corner. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.
Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he helped achieve in the 1960s. Lewis was a staunch and unwavering believer in and advocate for nonviolent protests. The recipient of more than 50 honorary degrees, he was called a "saint" by Time magazine and "the conscience of the Congress," by his colleagues.
Lewis was the face of the Nashville Student Movement, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, an original Freedom Rider, and one of the keynote speakers at the 1963 March on Washington. He served as executive director of the Voter Education Project; as associate director of ACTION, the federal volunteer agency that oversaw the Peace Corps and VISTA; and as a member of the Atlanta City Council. He was also the best-selling author of several books, including the "March" comic book series and the inspiring autobiography, "Walking With the Wind."
Elected to represent Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986, Lewis garnered the support needed to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1991, sponsored the legislation that created the 54-mile-long Selma-to-Montgomery National Historic Trail, and worked for more than a decade to establish the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama.
Throughout his life, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call "good trouble," even in the face of hatred and violence.
Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.
Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
For USPS media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
Contact: Felicia Lott
felicia.m.lott@usps.gov
usps.com/news
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service