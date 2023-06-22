ANJU AT DIA GLOBAL 2023

Helping Illuminate the Path to the Future of Healthcare

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIA 2023 Global Annual Meeting, being held June 25-29 in Boston, brings together industry, regulators, academics, and patients together to illuminate solutions to global and local challenges in the life sciences community. Experts from Anju Software, a leading life science technologies provider, will be present to discuss advanced technology solutions and how they simplify the complexities of life science information management.

Anju experts will be available in Booth #307 in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28 to discuss the company's customer-first approach in delivering best-value life science solutions. Anju will also be demonstrating their new CTMS Master dashboards that will be debuting in Winter 2023.

"Every year, we look forward to DIA and the exchange of valuable insights with our clients and the industry," said Paul Sahargun, Anju's SVP eClinical Sales. "DIA provides a unique opportunity for Anju to showcase our broad product offering and demonstrate the value it brings to the drug discovery and commercialization process."

About Anju

Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

