SPECTRUM TO SPONSOR THE BALD BROTHERS TOUR FEATURING KEVONSTAGE AND TONY BAKER

Bald Brothers Star in Comedic Music Video for Spectrum One to Launch During African American Music Appreciation Month

STAMFORD, Conn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Bald Brothers Tour starring renowned comedians Tony Baker and Kevin "KevOnStage" Fredericks. The 10-city run kicks off on Friday, August 4 in Philadelphia, with stops in New York, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Cleveland, Chicago, New Orleans and Phoenix before wrapping up in Dallas on Sunday, September 3. Additionally, Spectrum has partnered with the duo to produce "The One," a tongue-in-cheek music video about the Company's industry leading wireless connectivity package, Spectrum One.

"Kevin and Tony have been producing hilarious content for our customers for several years, and their video 'The One' is another comedic classic," said Marisol Martinez, Vice President of Multicultural Marketing for Charter Communications, Inc. "Who else but Kevin and Tony can find a way to rhyme 'fastest download speeds' with 'Advanced WiFi security'? Their funny, authentic and distinctive content supports and celebrates the diverse voices in the communities we serve, and we look forward to partnering with them on the road this summer."

KevOnStage and Tony Baker Collaborate on Spectrum One Music Video

Spectrum will begin airing "The One," including a 3-minute version as well as shorter versions, on its digital and linear platforms June 20 during African American Music Appreciation Month. As part of Spectrum's tour sponsorship, the comedians will cheekily integrate the video into their live shows. Fans also can watch the full length version of "The One" here.

Both KevOnStage and Tony Baker are highly acclaimed performers and influencers who regularly sell out comedy clubs and theaters across the U.S. with their uproarious stand-up routines. In addition to being a stand-up comedian, Kevin "KevOnStage" Fredericks is an actor, entrepreneur, podcast host, content creator, filmmaker and social influencer with millions of views. Baker has been making people laugh for over a decade and has appeared on numerous TV shows and on the big screen throughout his career. The Bald Brothers Tour also will feature special guest Tahir Moore, an accomplished stand-up performer, TV actor and influencer.

The Bald Brothers Tour Featuring KevOnStage and Tony Baker:

Friday, August 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Saturday, August 5 – New York, NY – Town Hall

Friday, August 11 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Saturday, August 12 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

Saturday, August 19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Friday, August 25 – Cleveland, OH – Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

Saturday, August 26 – Chicago, IL – Harris Theater

Friday, September 1 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

Saturday, September 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, September 3 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Tickets for the shows are available here. Information about Spectrum products and services is available at www.spectrum.com.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectrum) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectrum