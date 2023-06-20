Vincera Institute Reports Potential Patient Data Breach Due to Ransomware Attack

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincera Institute, a leading healthcare facility in Philadelphia, PA, is issuing a notice regarding a recent ransomware attack that occurred on April 29, 2023. This attack has the potential to compromise patient data, including personal and medical information.

Upon discovering the incident, Vincera Institute promptly engaged specialized cybersecurity professionals to assist in containing and mitigating the attack. The primary focus has been on securing our systems and safeguarding patient data. While the investigation is still ongoing, we are providing this notice to ensure transparency and offer resources to affected individuals to protect their information.

We would like to emphasize that there is currently no evidence indicating unauthorized access or misuse of patient data. However, it is our responsibility to inform and assist our patients in protecting their personal information. The potentially compromised data may include the following types of information:

The potentially compromised data may include the following types of information: Full name, Contact details (address, phone number, email address), Social Security number, Date of Birth, medical history and treatment records, Insurance information, or any other information you may have provided to the Vincera Institute.

Vincera Institute takes this incident seriously and is taking comprehensive measures to address the breach, protect patient data, and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Actions we have taken in response to the attack include:

Enhanced Security Measures: We have strengthened our cybersecurity protocols, including implementing additional safeguards and monitoring systems to prevent future incidents.



Investigation and Remediation: We are working diligently to investigate the breach thoroughly, identify any vulnerabilities, and take necessary steps to remediate them.



Notifying Authorities: We have reported the incident to the appropriate authorities and are cooperating fully with their investigations.

Patients who may have been affected by this incident are advised to take the following steps:

Review Your Accounts: We recommend that you carefully review your financial accounts, credit reports, and insurance statements for any suspicious activity or unauthorized transactions. If you notice anything unusual, promptly report it to the respective institution or organization.



Be Vigilant: Remain vigilant against potential phishing attempts, fraudulent emails, or phone calls that may attempt to deceive you into disclosing personal or financial information. Always verify the legitimacy of any requests before providing sensitive information.



Contact Us: If you have any questions, concerns, or require further assistance related to this incident, please do not hesitate to contact our dedicated support team at 267-592-3200 or info@vincerainstitute.com

Vincera Institute deeply values the trust patients have placed in our care, and we are committed to maintaining transparency throughout this process.

