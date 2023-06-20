Straine Dental Management Expands Its Network Through The Acquisition Of Six Dental Practices

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine Dental Management ("SDM"), a dentist-owned, dentist-led dental services organization ("DSO"), is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of six high-performing dental practices in Louisiana, Michigan, and North Carolina.

The addition of these practices reflects Straine Dental Management's commitment to expanding its footprint while building a world-class organization with dentist-partners committed to delivering the highest standard of care to their patients. Every partner at SDM operates a practice that reflects their clinical standards while incorporating proven management systems and business practices Straine pioneered and perfected for more than three decades. Each practice brings a committed, educated, and loyal team and patient base, further enhancing SDM's reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality dental services in the communities in which they serve.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional dental practices to Straine Dental Management," said Kerry K. Straine, Founder and Chairman of Straine Dental Management. The addition of these highly-regarded dentists aligns with our mission of providing exceptional dental care and expanding access to first-class dental services. We look forward to working closely with the talented professionals from these practices to create a unified and thriving dental network."

Through the implementation of its comprehensive suite of management solutions, SDM will empower and equip the practices to enhance patient experiences, improve financial performance, and foster continued growth. The integration process will focus on preserving the unique identity and legacy of each practice while benefiting from the collective expertise and support offered by SDM.

The practices will gain access to the Straine Management System ("SMS"), a proven model of excellence developed with a bias toward outcomes, which combines performance management technology and sound business principles. The SMS is designed to bring out the best in people while producing persistent and predictable results that impact the bottom line.

SDM remains dedicated to its mission of providing comprehensive education, resources, and support to dental professionals, providing daily access to the most experienced thought leaders and practice performance managers in the dental industry today.

About Straine Dental Management

Straine Dental Management fully aligns clinical autonomy with proven strategies, systems, and solutions to provide the highest standard of care to every patient while achieving maximum levels of performance and productivity.

About Straine Dental Management Partners

SDM is a proven model of excellence and the most distinctive DSO in the nation. Its mission is to equip and empower all dental professionals to increase their performance, innovation, and engagement in every aspect of their lives. The platform was formed in 2022 by the merger of Straine Dental Consulting and 33 peak-performing practices owned by long-term clients in 11 states.

For more information about SDM and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.straine.com or contact Vera Powell, Director of Operations, at vera@straine.com

