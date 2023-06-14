Tequila Avión Enlists Pro Athletes Nick Young and Victor Cruz to Elevate Modern Golf Traditions

Ultra-Premium Tequila Stirs Spirited Rivalry with New Caddie's Caddy Kits

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf is undergoing a cultural transformation – with fresh faces on the course and new audiences tuning in, and for many golfers, caddies often provide fatherly advice for life on and off the greens. Tequila Avión, an award-winning tequila that continues to redefine standards of quality and taste, is cementing its role within today's golf traditions with an elevated offering for golf lovers, dads, and all tequila connoisseurs just in time for Father's Day and all summer long. Announced today, Tequila Avión is partnering with professional basketball player Nick Young and former football wide receiver Victor Cruz to show how the perfect pairing accessory and caddie wisdom make for an even greater game.

Available starting June 14, dueling Caddie's Caddy Kits are curated to include golf course essentials along with signature cocktails inspired by the famous golf enthusiasts, featuring the ultra-premium Avión Range - Reserva 44 Extra Añejo and Reserva Cristalino.

"I may be a bucket on the court, but I've been working on my swing too. I'm excited to hit the course with my man Victor Cruz and sip on some of this Avión," said Nick Young. "While I do like to enjoy drinking Tequila Avión Reserva 44 straight on the rocks, I also wanted to create my own spin on the margarita that is Swaggy P approved."

Whether making buckets or scoring touchdowns, both athletes are connected through shared experiences that embrace a legacy of competitive athleticism, fatherhood, a love of golf, and the superior drinking experience of Tequila Avión. The duo debuted their cocktail curations at an invite-only event in New York City, where attendees were given a front row seat to the putting competition between the two, with the losing star having to caddie for the other. Stay tuned for highlights of the match on Tequila Avión social channels to see who won.

"Nick may be swaggy, but I'm already salsa dancing to the finish line," said Victor Cruz. "Touchdowns may be what I'm known for, but every win needs a celebration and I prefer the quality and taste of Cristalino to toast all the elevated moments in life."

The Caddie's Caddy kit features a 750ml bottle from Tequila Avión's Reserva Range, an original cocktail inspired by Young and Cruz respectively, a crystal decanter, and golf accessories including a bespoke leather nickel bag readied for the course with a ball marker, bar towel, and limited autographed collectible golf balls by the sports legends themselves. The kits to kick off tee time for the golf lover in your life are available for a limited time at sourcedcraftcocktails.com for an SRP of $230 each while supplies last.

The Nick Young "Swaggy Marg" Cocktail Kit: The elder by one year, Nick Young , prefers an aged extra Añejo tequila, choosing Avión Reserva 44 for its complex and rich flavor experience. Young is toasting at the 19 th hole with "The Swaggy Marg" - a refreshing summer cocktail with watermelon, lime, and honey.

The Victor Cruz "Spicy Cruzarita" Cocktail Kit: The smooth moves of Cruz's salsa dancing are a perfect match for the silky smoothness of Avión Reserva Cristalino. Renowned for its clarity thanks to a doubled-charcoal filtration process, the refined liquid is a unique blend of the finest 12-month-old añejo tequila and a touch of 3-year-old extra añejo. The "Spicy Cruzarita" adds fuego to the competition with homemade summer pepper syrup and lime.

Visit TequilaAvion.com to discover more about Tequila Avión and the brand's full portfolio.

About Tequila Avión

Born from agave grown at the highest elevations in Arandas, Jalisco, and forged through the vibrancy of modern Mexico, Tequila Avión is an award-winning tequila that defines a new standard of quality and taste. Produced with fifth generation growers from among the finest Blue Weber agave, the ultra-premium tequila's distinct flavors are achieved through a combination of slow-roasting at lower temperatures to protect the natural flavors of the agave and an ultra-slow filtration process which creates an unusually smooth taste profile. Tequila Avión is available in Silver, Reposado, Reserva 44, and Reserva Cristalino. Visit TequilaAvion.com for more information and follow @TequilaAvion on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates, inspiration, and more.

Please drink Avión responsibly. Tequila Avión 40% Alc./Vol (c) 2023 imported by Tequila Avión, New York, NY.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

