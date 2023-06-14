SIGMA LITHIUM PARTNERING WITH LEADING GLOBAL RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS TO SPONSOR THE ASPEN INSTITUTE - COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ENERGY FORUM

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML), dedicated to supplying the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, is pleased to announce its official sponsorship of The Aspen-Columbia Global Energy Forum, a collaborative effort between The Aspen Institute's Energy & Environment Program and The Center on Global Energy Policy. Sigma Lithium is honored to partner with The Aspen-Columbia Global Energy Forum which gathers leaders from around the world representing a range of industries, governments, thought leaders, and global institutions to discuss global energy transitions, markets, geopolitics, and security. Sigma Lithium's participation in the three-day Aspen-Columbia Global Energy Forum, taking place in Paris, France from June 11-13, 2023, represents another milestone in the company's commitment to the environmental sustainability of the lithium mining industry through innovation and global collaboration.

Sigma Lithium CEO and Co-Chairperson Ana Cabral-Gardner said the following about this important partnership: "We are honored to join the group of corporate sponsors partnering with the Aspen Institute and Columbia University. As the urgency of climate change and its far-reaching implications continue to grow, this collaboration between public and private sectors to provide solutions for greater environmental sustainability in the energy transition is of critical importance, as it increases dialogue and understanding. Successfully navigating the implementation of new industrial and trade policies, as well as future C-bans by the large consumer countries, is one of the greatest challenges for global suppliers of battery materials."

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) is a company dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium.

Sigma Lithium has been at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain for six years and it is currently producing Green Lithium from its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. Phase 1 of the project is expected to produce 270,000 tonnes of Green Lithium annually (36,700 LCE annually). Phase 2 & 3 of the project are expected to increase production to 766,000 tonnes annually (or 104,200 LCE annually), assuming the detailed engineering workstream and FEL3 CAPEX assessment currently being conducted by DRA supports an investment decision. The project produces Green Lithium in a state-of-the-art Greentech lithium plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings. Please refer to the Amended and Restated Technical Report, which is filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

