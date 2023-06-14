Epson Breaks Image Possibility Boundaries with First Extreme Short Throw Display with 4K Enhancement

Now Available, Epson PowerLite 810E Offers a Seamless Solution to Take Displays Beyond the Limits of Ordinary Flat Panels in Classrooms, Meeting Rooms and More

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (InfoComm, Epson Booth #3428) – Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced availability of the PowerLite® 810E – its first 3LCD extreme short-throw lamp-free laser display with 4K Enhancement Technology.2 As display trends shift towards putting people, content and collaboration at the heart of every room's design, the PowerLite 810E is fully loaded in a modern, flexible chassis with ease-of-use features and installation for today's classrooms, hybrid workspaces, museums, immersive installations, and more. Feature-packed to deliver more from one compact solution, the projector offers 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness3 and 3-chip 3LCD with 4K Enhancement2 technology for sharp, bright and virtually glare-free displays.

"Whether supporting artists behind mixed reality experiences or designing products to drive engagement in classrooms or hybrid meeting rooms, Epson's commercial visual product team has focused its core technology roadmap on making it easier to deliver powerful content virtually anywhere," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The PowerLite 810E pushes innovation in the display category with a newly designed optical and cooling engine to create a massive 80- to 160-inch, 4Ke,2 5,000-lumen3 image from a very short distance. Available now in a white chassis, with a black chassis coming soon, this projector is designed to break boundaries of what is possible from a single display device under 30 pounds."

Featuring a newly designed, state-of-the-art, virtually maintenance free, up to 30,000 hours,4 laser light source, and an ultra-efficient cooling system, the PowerLite 810E creates a massive digital canvas for seeing more and doing more, whether in the classroom, meeting room, or an immersive space. It's sleek, space-saving chassis enables a virtually impossible .16 throw ratio, capable of producing an 80-inch image from as close as one inch from the wall for bold, bright obstruction-free viewing. It can also produce immersive, larger-than-life images up to 160 inches – four and a half times larger than a 75-inch flat panel – while sitting 14 inches away from the wall.

The built-in split screen feature and free Epson iProjection™5 app allows for easy simultaneous, multi-device casting in one-on-one device environments. In addition, with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio and support for ultra-wide 21:9 and 16:6 displays, the PowerLite 810E ensures that all participants can clearly see all the content being displayed during hybrid meetings and collaborative learning.

Offering a range of connectivity options, including HDBaseT®, HDMI®, USB, and RS-232, as well as a built-in dynamic dual speaker sound system and wired/wireless networking with Miracast® support, the PowerLite 810E is adaptable across environments and can seamlessly be moved from room to room. It can also be permanently installed with an optional wall mount, while retaining valuable wall or whiteboard space when not in use. Small yet powerful, the PowerLite 810E is fully loaded with a range of features and installation options to assist end users and integrators including:

Astonishingly smooth display with 4K Enhanced resolution 1 – Epson's advanced pixel-shifting technology, combined with innovative frame interpolation, HDR and scene adaptive gamma image processing, provides visibly smooth and more detailed picture quality

Streamlined setup – digital zoom and image shifting make image alignment easy for desktop or wall mounted displays; the new Epson Setting Assist app 6 ensures easy installation by automatically smoothing edges and corners from a mobile device

Timesaving tools for PC-free displays and ease of installation – tools include wake on signal; multiple EDID settings with digital image correction for ease of installation for nearly any image size/aspect ratio; built-in media player supports; and Epson content management software

Simple fleet management – Epson's projector management software 7 provides an easy way to keep track of the health of a fleet from a central dashboard; or users can leverage new Epson Projector Management Connected (EPMC) to manage, control, monitor, and receive projector notifications from any web browser anywhere

World-class service and support – three-year limited warranty with next-business day exchange8

Availability

The PowerLite 810E 3LCD Extreme Short Throw Lamp-free Laser Display with 4K Enhancement1 in a white chassis is now available through Epson channel partners for $3,299 MSRP. The PowerLite 815E in a black chassis will be available in September 2023.

Special pricing is also available through Epson's Brighter Futures® program. A unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools, Brighter Futures is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. Brighter Futures also offers dedicated education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information on Epson education solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors-education.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 30,000 hours (Extended Mode) or 20,000 hours (Normal Mode). Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

5 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

6 Internet connection required for download. Data usage fee may apply.

7 Internet connection required for download and network connection for use of software.

8 Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Orders must be placed and processed by 1 p.m. Pacific Time for Next-Business-Day delivery. See limited warranty for details.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Miracast® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

