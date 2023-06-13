NULASTIN® and HidrateSpark Announce 'Real Talk. Real Tips to Elevate Your Glow.'

Celebrate National Hydration Day and Drink this Up

BOULDER, Colo., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by NULASTIN® Founder & CEO, Leah Garcia, take part in 'Real Talk. Real Tips to Elevate Your Glow. Quenched by HidrateSpark & NULASTIN®' on June 23, 2023 at 12pm MDT to toast to the drink of summer.

The powerhouse panel includes Coleman Iverson, CEO and Co-Founder of HidrateSpark, Katie Wafer Gillberg, Founder of Hydrate IV Bar, and Joe De Sena, Founder and CEO of Spartan, the world's leading endurance obstacle race brand.

The panel will level up with its experts addressing such topics as how hydration impacts the body, productivity, and mood. Listeners can expect to glean practical statistics and game changing insights from each panelist's industry knowledge and personal anecdotes.

Pro athlete turned beauty founder Leah Garcia brings first-hand knowledge of hydration and top physical performance, in addition to how it helps improve elasticity, which transforms hair & skin.

Innovative designer by trade, adventure seeker by nature, CEO and Co-Founder of HidrateSpark, Coleman Iverson will explain a technology that turns a plain water bottle into a smart one that is clinically-proven to beat dehydration

Katie Wafer Gillberg, the visionary of Hydrate IV Bar offers insights and benefits of health and wellness spas specializing in IV therapy, and vitamin injections.

Joe De Sena, Founder and CEO of Spartan will fire you up with his quest to build unbreakable humans.

"In my household, we blame every ailment on dehydration," says Garcia. "Water is always top of mind, and I'm thrilled to be joined by like-minded founders for an educational, 360-conversation on National Hydration Day."

Coleman adds, "We are going to make drinking water cool."

About NULASTIN®

NULASTIN, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically backed, ethically derived results.

About HidrateSpark

Founded in 2015, HidrateSpark was created with the mission to be your partner in shaping healthy habits. The company was born during a weekend startup event and has since grown into the leading global brand in the smart water bottle category, powering research studies at the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and more.

CONTACT: Jacqueline@nulastin.com

