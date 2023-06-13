KeyTV Network, a Keke Palmer led company, partners with GainShare Performance Marketing

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GainShare, leading performance marketing agency, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the esteemed media platform KeyTV Network, founded by Keke Palmer, to optimize their content & grow their brand. This collaboration will leverage Gainshare's optimization expertise and targeted advertising to expand KeyTV's reach and engage its desired audience more effectively. The partnership exemplifies the importance of bridging the gap between content, the creator economy, and a performance driven approach to grow audiences.

Keke Palmer, the multi-faceted powerhouse entertainer, created KeyTV Network as a way of "spotlighting a new generation of creators," democratizing digital content, and providing an avenue for diverse creators - believing that everyone should have access to high quality content through a slate of scripted & unscripted series and programming. KeyTV Network currently runs across YouTube and Facebook, with social presences on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

"We are excited about the future growth of the network in our partnership with GainShare. KeyTV Network was very well received when we first launched, and we want to build on that momentum to help redefine what stories, content, and engagement looks like for the next generation," says KeyTV Network. "We can only do that by reaching diverse audiences, optimizing our messaging, and learning through data. Very thrilled to see what we all do together."

The partnership is designed to grow engagement and access to KeyTV's unique and original content and programs. It is an exciting collaboration; two teams built on driving audience and building brand awareness. Specifically, GainShare is working with KeyTV on;

Content Optimization: Ad creation consulting, social promotion consulting, thumbnail & metadata execution, and other channel optimization needs

Digital Marketing: Digital performance media planning and buying

Analytics & Real Time Measurement: Fully integrated analytics and success data

"GainShare will utilize advanced optimization techniques and industry-leading digital marketing strategies across platforms and channels to amplify KeyTV's captivating content. Through a data-driven approach and audience insights, Gainshare aims to help KeyTV reach new heights and substantial growth," says Cass Baker, President of GainShare. "Together, Gainshare and KeyTV are looking to further revolutionize the media landscape by combining digital marketing expertise with innovative content offerings, propelling KeyTV to global success."

About KeyTV

KeyTV is a millennial & Gen Z driven, BIPOC & culturally attuned digital brand that reimagines what it means to be a network. It is a curated space for young people to enjoy content that represents them authentically & diversely on screen and as equally off screen. Inspired by Keke Palmer's impactful career as an entertainer, KeyTV is a future-forward digital network. Leveraging Keke Palmer's 20+ years of knowledge and expertise in both traditional & digital entertainment. KeyTV is the keys to the culture; they are unlocking the doors and letting you in. https://keytvnetwork.com/

About GainShare

GainShare brings 35+ years of deep expertise and proven response-generating techniques to every aspect of performance marketing. With presence in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Toronto, we provide direct to consumer marketing services including strategy, creative, digital, media and analytics. We are scientific, creative, predictive marketers who are passionate about driving bottom-line measurable results that accelerate our clients' businesses. GainShare consistently over-delivers on acquisition and profit objectives - offering solutions that help our clients grow their brands and gain share of market. https://www.gainshare.com/

