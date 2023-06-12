SERVICE CHAMPIONS ENTERS THE SEATTLE MARKET WITH ACQUISITON OF SEATOWN SERVICES

NATIONAL GROWTH TRAJECTORY ON TARGET WITH NORTHWEST EXPANSION

BREA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions, a leading national platform provider of Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning services, today announced the acquisition of Seatown Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, a premiere family-owned Home Services mainstay delivering high quality work conducted by 5-star service professionals to Seattle and the Greater Puget Sound community. Founded In 2014 by Brandon and Lorissa Phillips as Seatown Electric, the company added HVAC capabilities in 2018, plumbing services in 2020 and was rebranded to reflect the complete catalog of residential amenities offered to residents from Bellingham to Tacoma. The deal will expand Service Champions' reach into the Pacific Northwest.

Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC (PRNewsfoto/Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC) (PRNewswire)

"Seatown is a key investment for Service Champions as we expand into the Pacific Northwest and continue our efforts to be the best home services provider throughout the United States," said Frank DiMarco, CEO, Service Champions. "We are thrilled to enter the Seattle market with the acquisition of Seatown. The Phillips' have built a top-notch operation from the ground up all while investing in their employees and valuing their customers. Their reputation is impeccable. They have a first-rate training program designed to get the job done right and deliver outstanding service each and every in-home visit. We couldn't be prouder to finalize this agreement. We have great confidence that this acquisition will contribute significantly to the growth of the company in the years to come."

Seatown's Owner and Founder, Brandon Phillips believes in the power of the people. "People and Service are at the core of all we do at Seatown. We empower our well-trained, carefully selected team to use their judgement and go above and beyond the standards set down on paper. Those same core principles are in Service Champions' DNA. This partnership provides customers with a greater support system and more confidence as they turn to Seatown as a trusted destination for the unmatched services we offer," said Phillips.

Like that of DiMarco and the Service Champions team, Seatown's Co-owner Lorissa Phillips' ideology about service is laser focused on providing value and the ultimate experience for everyone. "In-home experiences need to accommodate the specific needs, wants and aspirations of our customers," said Phillips. "Service Champions shares our same values and is the right partner for Seatown and the Seattle community. We are proud of the remarkable success of the Seatown brand thus far and are confident that Seatown's growth story will thrive under the ownership of Service Champions."

The acquisition of Seatown continues Service Champions' commitment to providing exemplary service that is tailored to effectively and efficiently care for customers and their homes with highly trained technicians providing best-in-class service to consumers and communities throughout the United States. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

About Service Champions Group

Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning and plumbing services. With the mission to maintain long term relationships with its customers, Service Champions is dedicated to delivering timely, high-quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC and plumbing products. Service Champions goes to market with several trade names including Adeedo!, ASI, Bell Brothers, Fetch-A-Tech, HELP, Hobaica, Howard Air, Jet, JW Plumbing Heating and Air, M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical, Moore Home Services, ProSkill Services, Scottsdale Air, Service Champions, Service Wizard, Sierra Air, Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and Timo's Air Conditioning & Heating. For more information, please visit https://partnerships.servicechampions.com .

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Rosenberg

E: dana_rosenberg@icloud.com

P: 310.702.1539

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC