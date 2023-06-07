inmind .ai Expands Presence to the USA, Delivering Creative and Innovative AI Solutions to Empower Businesses in the Era of Digital Transformation

inmind .ai Expands Presence to the USA, Delivering Creative and Innovative AI Solutions to Empower Businesses in the Era of Digital Transformation

GREENVILLE S.C., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- inmind .ai, a multi-disciplinary software company and provider of AI solutions, among other services, is delighted to announce its expansion to the USA, with a strategic headquarters in Greenville, SC.

inmind .ai Expands Presence to the USA , Delivering Creative and Innovative AI Solutions

"At inmind .ai, we are dedicated to creating models and solutions that protect companies and ensure digital trust," said Bechara Al-Bouna, Chief Executive Officer of inmind .ai. "Our expansion to the United States is a strategic move to establish a strong market presence and bring our expertise to a broader range of industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, among others. We are committed to empowering organizations to achieve digital transformation, optimize operations, and gain a competitive edge."

Ever since its establishment, inmind .ai has succeeded in gaining long-term partnerships with international clients such as: BMW Group, Rolls Royce, idealworks, UNICEF… to name a few. In this context, inmind .ai has provided a multitude of services revolving around: digitalization consultancy & solutions, multilingual support services, robotics & IoT Solutions, knowledge mining, computer vision, cloud-native solutions development…

"At inmind .ai, we prioritize understanding the requirements of our clients to determine the strategies needed to support their goals," explained Malcolm Thompson, Managing Director of inmind .ai USA. "We are proud to be headquartered in Greenville, a city known for its vibrant atmosphere and entrepreneurial spirit. Our location allows us to seamlessly support our global customers while expanding our reach within the USA."

inmind.ai is a visionary provider of AI solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses with creative and innovative approaches. The company leverages the best intellectual capital and trained personnel with hands-on practical experience by establishing close collaborations with renowned academic entities. In fact, the innovative inmind Academy and internship program enable talented students and aspiring engineers to gain extensive real-world experience, positioning them to hit the ground running once they join the inmind team. This unique approach ensures that inmind .ai delivers high-quality digital and big data solutions at a competitive cost, setting the company apart in the market.

About inmind .ai:

inmind .ai is a tech company that develops and customizes enterprise-level software solutions. The company aims at empowering businesses with innovative services and consultancy.

With a portfolio of AI powered, cutting-edge services, including natural language processing, robotic process automation, computer vision and simulation, and predictive analytics, inmind .ai revolutionizes industries and enables organizations to thrive in the digital era.

To learn more about inmind .ai and explore how their creative and innovative solutions can transform your business, please visit the official website at http://www.inmind.ai.

Press Contact:

Eliana Abourjaily

Office Manager – inmind .ai USA

Eliana.abourjaily@inmind.ai

404-409-0077

The inmind. ai Team of AI Software Expert and Support Staff (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE inmind .ai USA