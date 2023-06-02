Springs Window Fashions Acquires Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions

MIDDLETON, Wis. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springs Window Fashions ("Springs"), a leading global provider of custom window coverings, announced today that its ownership group, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") has acquired Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions ("Sunburst"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sunburst, based in Las Vegas, NV, is a manufacturer of premium shutters and other custom window treatments. The company manufactures its products in multiple facilities throughout the U.S., selling through both national retailers and the company's own showrooms located across the country.

"Sunburst presents a great opportunity for Springs to expand its presence in the shutter market," said Eric Jungbluth, President and CEO of Springs. "We are impressed with the team at Sunburst and the company's manufacturing capabilities. We also believe that, through their network of showrooms in attractive markets, we will be able to leverage Springs' extensive range of existing products and technologies to accelerate our combined growth plans."

"The acquisition of Sunburst represents another milestone in Springs' journey to become the global leader in custom window treatments and technologies," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner and Managing Director, at Clearlake. "It's a great example of our O.P.S.® value creation playbook in action, where we intend to accelerate growth organically and through M&A to offer innovative, high-quality custom products and technologies for a more connected home," added Nate Mejías, Principal at Clearlake.

The acquisition adds Sunburst to the Springs growing portfolio of brands in the U.S. Springs is the market leader for custom window treatments in the U.S. retail channel, where its Bali brand is sold in major retailers. Additionally, its Graber brand is a leader in the independent residential dealer channel. Springs is also the market leader in the commercial channel, selling high quality and technologically advanced products under the Mecho and SWFcontract brands.

