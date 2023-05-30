T-Metrics Achieves StateRAMP® Authorized Status

T-Metrics' StateRAMP authorized omnichannel SaaS solution delivers improved constituent experiences and interactions with State and Local agencies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Metrics, Inc., a world-class provider of next-generation omnichannel contact center solutions, is proud to announce it has achieved StateRAMP Authorized status. This milestone demonstrates T-Metrics' commitment to maintaining the highest level of security standards for its cloud-based, advanced contact center solutions and adherence to StateRAMP's values of transparency, standardization, and community.

StateRAMP is an organization representing the shared interests of state and local governments, third-party assessment organizations (3PAOs), and service providers offering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions. By adopting the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 Rev. 4 framework and a "complete once, use many" concept, StateRAMP helps to save time and reduce costs for both service providers and governments.

Arthur Pravato, CEO of T-Metrics, said, "We are very proud to achieve StateRAMP authorization status, which reflects our dedication to delivering a secure, cutting-edge contact center solution to state and local agencies. Demographic changes are driving the need for agencies to offer services through various digital channels, in the most cost-effective manner. We look forward to working closely with these agencies to securely modernize their legacy premises-based contact centers."

As a StateRAMP Authorized provider, T-Metrics can offer state and local agencies a single solution that delivers voice, digital channels, and workforce management features, both on-premises and in the cloud, while meeting the rigorous security standards required by StateRAMP. This accomplishment not only strengthens T-Metrics' market position but also contributes to improving communication and interaction between state agencies and their constituents.

T-Metrics is dedicated to helping state and local agencies with their digital transformation efforts and providing secure, reliable communication channels. T-Metrics' architectural innovation enables agencies to be able to consume the best omnichannel customer experience of their choice: on-premises, in a hybrid mode, and/or via a StateRAMP cloud platform.

To learn more about T-Metrics' StateRAMP Authorization, please visit the StateRAMP Authorized Product List. https://stateramp.org/product-list/

T-Metrics is a world-class provider of next-generation omnichannel contact centers and operator systems. Its ability to leverage existing UC infrastructure, migrate seamlessly between premises and cloud models, and eliminate cloud lock-in makes T-Metrics one of the most versatile companies to partner with in the industry. Learn more about T-Metrics at www.tmetrics.com.

Media Inquiries:

Betsi Bearden

T-Metrics, Inc.

sales@tmetrics.com

View original content:

SOURCE T-Metrics