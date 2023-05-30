CyberCatch Announces Sales Distribution Partnership with Lanetco, Leading Canadian Managed Services Provider, for AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Solution

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce a sales distribution partnership with Lanetco, a leading Canadian Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Lanetco specializes in serving small and medium businesses, not for profit organizations and trade associations and provides a full suite of IT services as a MSP.

Lanetco first signed up with CyberCatch to attain full compliance with Canada's national cybersecurity standard and for continuous cyber risk mitigation. Then it decided to introduce and distribute CyberCatch's AI enabled solution to its customers and prospective customers.

"CyberCatch's solution with the AI-enablement, coupled with expert virtual CISOs, is a highly effective and efficient, proactive continuous cyber risk mitigation solution. We saw the need not only for Lanetco, but also for our customers and prospective customers to take cyber risk management to the next level and look forward to distributing CyberCatch, it is a must-have solution," said Jaime Smith, President, Lanetco.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with Lanetco, a premier MSP in Canada, serving the critical segments that are the most vulnerable. With our AI-enabled comprehensive solution we will help Lanetco's current customers as well as prospective customers continuously remain in compliance, and also one step ahead of rapidly increasing cyber threats, it is a win/win," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

