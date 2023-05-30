Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Bernard Benefits and Bernard Healthcare Financial Planning

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Nashville, Tennessee-based Bernard Benefits and Bernard Healthcare Financial Planning, subsidiaries of Bernard Health. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Bernard Benefits is a health and employee benefits brokerage firm with a focus on small group businesses in Tennessee, Indiana and Texas. Bernard Healthcare Financial Planning advises individuals and families on health insurance coverage. Brian Tolbert, Matt Kleymeyer and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Robby White, head of Gallagher's South Central region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Bernard complements our existing employee benefits offerings and represents an excellent cultural fit," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Brian, Matt and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

