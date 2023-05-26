Hiroshima Watch, Stolen From UN, Remains Missing - Documentary "8:15 Hiroshima" A Warning to G7 Leaders. - ICAN Sponsored Virtual Screening (Free, May 26-29)

Following the G7 Summit and in collaboration with ICAN - Virtual Screening of Rare First Person Account of a Hiroshima Survivor to Remind the World of The Horrors of Nuclear War and The Power of Love and Forgiveness - From May 26-29 (11:59pm EST)

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runaway Horses announce, Film 8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter in collaboration with International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons announces Free Virtual Screening available here: https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/815hiroshima-G7

Virtual Screening of Rare First Person Account of Hiroshima Survivor's Message to World Leaders Free May 26-29

"What has kept the world safe from the bomb since 1945 has not been deterrence, in the sense of fear of specific weapons, so much as it's been memory. The memory of what happened at Hiroshima." - John Hersey

8:15 Hiroshima, an award-winning film by American Director J.R. Heffelfinger and produced by Akiko Mikamo, the daughter of a hibakusha (nuclear bomb survivor), to illustrate her father's remarkable true story, message for peace and vision for a world without nuclear weapons.

Narrated in English with Japanese subtitles, this hybrid doc-narrative film weaves never before seen video and audio recordings of hibakusha Shinji Mikamo, evocative reenactments (in Japanese with English subtitles), and archival images — "bringing the past into the present." (Modern Times Review)

"My father told me, 'I don't want anybody else to ever have to go through the agony of another nuclear war,' and asked me to spread his message to younger generations throughout the world," said Dr. Akiko Mikamo, Executive Producer of 8:15 Hiroshima and Author of 8:15 – A True Story of Survival and Forgiveness from Hiroshima. https://www.815documentary.com/

8:15 Hiroshima

2020, United States, 50 min

Director J.R. Heffelfinger

Executive Producer Akiko Mikamo

Producer: Nini Le Huynh

In association with: Runaway Horses

"A highly artistic work with a prayer for peace." - Asahi Family Newspaper For more information/interview requests:

Email: info@815documentary.com

Website: https://www.815documentary.com

