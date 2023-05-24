Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Totaled $140.1 Million and Fiscal 2023 Revenue Totaled $665.9 Million

Fiscal 2023 GAAP Net Income of $16.9 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.16; Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $117.4 Million and Non GAAP EPS of $1.15

Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 of $163.2 Million

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Recent Financial Highlights:

  • Fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 revenue totaled $140.1 million representing a 24% decline year-over-year as compared to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.9 million, or ($0.14) per share, as compared to GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 of $20.1 million, or $0.19 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.6 million, or $0.14 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $41.0 million, or $0.39 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net income for fiscal year 2023 was $16.9 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 of $35.6 million, or $0.35 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal year 2023 was $117.4 million, or $1.15 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal year 2022 of $170.6 million, or $1.66 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 was $23.1 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 of $50.4 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal year 2023 was $163.2 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal year 2022 of $195.2 million.

"We begin fiscal 2024 feeling increasingly excited about the future of our business," said Bill Stone, CEO. "Macro headwinds have adversely impacted overall ad spending in recent quarters, but we are starting to see stabilization and renewed confidence among advertisers, which helped us to sign several notable strategic demand partnerships in the March quarter. Meanwhile, we have made significant progress with respect to several of our key growth initiatives at Digital Turbine. We believe that we have the innovative new solutions, such as the DT Hub and SingleTap, for which there is growing demand in the marketplace, and that we are uniquely positioned to deliver these value-added solutions for our partners and advertisers on a large and global scale."

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $140.1 million. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $96.9 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $45.0 million.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $13.9 million, or ($0.14) per share.  Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $13.6 million, or $0.14 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $41.0 million, or $0.39 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $23.1 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $50.4 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for fiscal 2023 was $665.9 million, representing a 11% decline as compared to fiscal year 2022. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $420.3 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $253.0 million.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2023 was $16.9 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 of $35.6 million, or $0.35 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal year 2023 was $117.4 million, or $1.15 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal year 2022 of $170.6 million, or $1.66 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal year 2023 was $163.2 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal year 2022 of $195.2 million. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 24, 2023, and considering the ongoing uncertainties in the macro environment, the Company currently expects the following for the first quarter of fiscal 2024:

  • Revenue of between $140 million and $145 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $23 million and $25 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of between $0.11 and $0.13, based on approximately 102 million diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 25% on Non-GAAP adjusted net income1

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world.  For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results and provide operational updates on the business. To participate, interested parties should access the call online via the webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/wKgVBXVQbZ9.

The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 9200430.

A playback will be available through May 31, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 5576243.

The online webcast will be archived here for a period of one year.

The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of contingent liability, transaction-related expenses, severance costs and adjustment to acquisition-related liabilities. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income (expense), change in fair value of contingent liability, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), income tax provision, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, and adjustment to acquisition-related liabilities. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding transaction-related expenses and severance costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs and depreciation of software. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

Risks Specific to our Business

  • We have a history of net losses
  • We have a limited operating history for our current portfolio of assets.
  • The failure to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions may adversely affect our future results.
  • Growth may place significant demands on our management and our infrastructure.
  • Our operations are global in scope, and we face added business, political, regulatory, legal, operational, financial and economic risks as a result of our international operations.
  • Our financial results could vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter and are difficult to predict.
  • A significant portion of our revenue is derived from a limited number of wireless carriers and customers.
  • The risk of impairment of our goodwill.
  • The effects of the current and any future general downturns in the U.S. and the global economy, including financial market disruptions.
  • Our products, services and systems rely on software that is highly technical, and if it contains errors or viruses, our business could be adversely affected.
  • Our business may involve the use, transmission and storage of confidential information and personally identifiable information, and the failure to properly safeguard such information could result in significant reputational harm and monetary damages.
  • System security risks and cyber-attacks could disrupt our internal operations or information technology services provided to customers.
  • Our business and growth may suffer if we are unable to hire and retain key talent.
  • If we are unable to maintain our corporate culture, our business could be harmed.
  • If we make future acquisitions, this could require significant management attention and disrupt our business.
  • If we fail to implement or are delayed in the implementation of our new ERP system platform, we may not be able to effectively transact our business or produce our financial statements on a timely basis.
  • Adverse effects of negative developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults, or non-performance by financial institutions.

Risks Related to the Mobile Advertising Industry

  • The mobile advertising business is an intensely competitive industry, and we may not be able to compete successfully.
  • The markets for our products and services are rapidly evolving and may decline or experience limited growth.
  • Our business is dependent on the continued growth in usage of smartphones and other mobile connected devices.
  • Wireless technologies are changing rapidly, and we may not be successful in working with these new technologies.
  • The complexity of and incompatibilities among mobile devices may require us to use additional resources for the development of our products and services.
  • If wireless subscribers do not continue to use their mobile devices to access mobile content and other applications, our business growth and future revenue may be adversely affected.
  • A shift of technology platform by wireless carriers and mobile device manufacturers could lengthen the development period for our offerings, increase our costs, and cause our offerings to be published later than anticipated.
  • Actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in devices or wireless networks could adversely affect our revenue.
  • We may be subject to legal liability associated with providing mobile and online services.
  • Risks of public health issues, such as a major epidemic or pandemic.
  • Risk related to geopolitical conditions and the global economy, including financial markets, and inflation.
  • Risk related to the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China or changes in China's economic and regulatory landscape.

Industry Regulatory Risks

  • We are subject to rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations and contractual requirements related to privacy, data security, and protection of children.
  • We are subject to anti-corruption, import/export, government sanction, and similar laws, especially related to our international operations.
  • Government regulation of our marketing methods could restrict or prevent our ability to adequately advertise and promote our content, products and services available in certain jurisdictions.
  • Regulatory requirements pertaining to the marketing, advertising, and promotion of our products and services.
  • Governmental regulation of our marketing methods.

Risks Related to Our Intellectual Property and Potential Liability

  • Third parties may obtain and improperly use our intellectual property; and if so, our competitive position may be adversely affected, particularly if we do not, or are unable to, adequately protect our intellectual property rights
  • Third parties may sue us for intellectual property infringement, which may prevent or limit our use of the intellectual property and disrupt our business and could require us to pay significant damage awards.
  • Our platform contains open source software.
  • Litigation may harm out business.
  • Indemnity provisions in various agreements potentially expose us to substantial liability for intellectual property infringement, damages caused by malicious software, and other losses.

Risks Relating to Our Common Stock and Capital Structure

  • We have secured and unsecured indebtedness, which could limit our financial flexibility.
  • To service our debt and fund our other obligations and capital requirements, we will require a significant amount of cash, and our ability to generate cash will depend on many factors beyond our control.
  • The market price of our common stock is likely to be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations, and you may be unable to resell your shares at or above the current price or the price at which you purchased your shares.
  • Risk of not being able to raise capital to grow our business.
  • Risk to trading volume of lack of securities or industry analysts research coverage.
  • We have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures which could, if not remediated, result in additional material misstatements in our financial statements.
  • Maintaining and improvising financial controls and being a public company may strain resources.
  • Anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents could make an acquisition of our company more difficult.
  • Our bylaws designate Delaware as the exclusive forum for certain disputes.
  • Other risks described in the risk factors in Item 1A of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine, Inc.
brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Three months ended March 31,


Year ended March 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Net revenue


$       140,118


$       184,135


$       665,920


$       747,596

Costs of revenue and operating expenses









License fees and revenue share


71,629


86,279


309,247


370,648

Other direct costs of revenue


9,007


8,453


36,445


29,838

Product development


13,399


12,129


56,486


52,723

Sales and marketing


15,278


16,237


63,295


63,309

General and administrative


39,954


33,612


154,282


138,837

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses


149,267


156,710


619,755


655,355

Income (loss) from operations


(9,149)


27,425


46,165


92,241

Interest and other income (expense), net









Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(800)



(41,087)

Interest expense, net


(7,128)


(3,188)


(23,352)


(8,495)

Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)


(431)


459


(1,026)


2,062

Other expense, net


(163)


(151)


229


(749)

Total interest and other income (expense), net


(7,722)


(3,680)


(24,149)


(48,269)

Income (loss) before income taxes


(16,871)


23,745


22,016


43,972

Income tax provision (benefit)


(3,018)


3,604


5,146


8,403

Net income (loss)


(13,853)


20,141


16,870


35,569

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest


79


41


197


23

Net income (loss) attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.


(13,932)


20,100


16,673


35,546

Other comprehensive income (loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustment


2,258


(5,667)


(2,386)


(39,395)

Comprehensive income (loss)


(11,595)


25,808


14,484


(3,826)

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest


81


(2)


415


(934)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.


$       (11,676)


$         25,810


$         14,069


$         (2,892)

Net income (loss) per common share









Basic


$            (0.14)


$              0.21


$              0.17


$              0.37

Diluted


$            (0.14)


$              0.19


$              0.16


$              0.35

Weighted-average common shares outstanding









Basic


99,273


96,965


98,783


95,198

Diluted


100,712


104,151


101,816


102,640

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)




March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022






ASSETS





Current assets





Cash


$               75,058


$           126,768

Restricted cash


500


394

Accounts receivable, net


178,189


263,139

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


12,319


20,570

Total current assets


266,066


410,871

Property and equipment, net


39,327


31,086

Right-of-use assets


10,073


15,439

Intangible assets, net


379,632


440,589

Goodwill


561,576


559,792

Other non-current assets


9,882


732

TOTAL ASSETS


$         1,266,556


$        1,458,509






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$             119,338


$           167,858

Accrued license fees and revenue share


69,221


95,170

Accrued compensation


10,984


28,775

Acquisition purchase price liabilities



50,000

Current portion of debt



12,500

Other current liabilities


21,377


30,960

Total current liabilities


220,920


385,263

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs


410,522


520,785

Deferred tax liabilities, net


13,940


19,976

Other non-current liabilities


13,919


16,270

Total liabilities


659,301


942,294

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock





Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares

authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)


100


100

Common stock





$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 100,216,494 issued and

99,458,369 outstanding at March 31, 2023; 97,921,826 issued and

97,163,701 outstanding at March 31, 2022


10


10

Additional paid-in capital


822,217


745,661

Treasury stock (758,125 shares at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022)


(71)


(71)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(41,945)


(39,341)

Accumulated deficit


(175,115)


(191,788)

Total stockholders' equity


605,196


514,571

Non-controlling interest


2,059


1,644

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$         1,266,556


$        1,458,509

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three months ended March 31,



2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$          (13,853)


$            20,141

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


20,926


16,506

Non-cash interest expense


217


215

Stock-based compensation expense


10,758


3,935

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



800

Right-of-use asset


793


2,773

Deferred income taxes


(3,545)


(8,780)

Foreign exchange transaction gain


(1,607)


(459)

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable, gross


51,077


30,879

Allowance for doubtful accounts


319


685

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


19,404


2,556

Other non-current assets


(736)


209

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable


(34,718)


(6,705)

Accrued license fees and revenue share


(5,678)


(14,811)

Accrued compensation


(5,097)


(10,401)

Other current liabilities


(21,828)


8,520

Other non-current liabilities


(570)


(4,787)

Net cash provided by operating activities


15,862


41,276






Cash flows from investing activities





Equity investments


(4,499)


Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(530)

Capital expenditures


(5,260)


(7,588)

Net cash used in investing activities


(9,759)


(8,118)






Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings


7,500


179,147

Payment of debt issuance costs


(5)


(20)

Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration



(204,501)

Options and warrants exercised


925


1,486

Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards


(507)


(1,018)

Repayment of debt obligations


(19,500)


(149)

Net cash used in financing activities


(11,587)


(25,055)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


1,181


3,619






Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


(4,303)


11,722






Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


79,861


115,440






Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$            75,558


$          127,162

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Three months ended March 31,


Year ended March 31,



2023


2022


% Change


2023


2022


% Change

On Device Solutions


$           96,909


$         119,211


(19) %


$         420,328


$         502,636


(16) %

App Growth Platform


44,966


69,572


(35) %


252,995


262,336


(4) %

Elimination


(1,757)


(4,648)


(62) %


(7,403)


(17,376)


(57) %

Consolidated


$         140,118


$         184,135


(24) %


$         665,920


$         747,596


(11) %

GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Three months ended March 31,


Year ended March 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Net revenue


$      140,118


$      184,135


$      665,920


$      747,596

Income (loss) from operations


(9,149)


27,425


46,165


92,241

Add-back items:









Product development


13,399


12,129


56,486


52,723

Sales and marketing


15,278


16,237


63,295


63,309

General and administrative


39,954


33,612


154,282


138,837

Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue


1,694


836


6,275


3,060

Non-GAAP gross profit


$        61,176


$        90,239


$      326,503


$      350,170

Non-GAAP gross profit percentage


44 %


49 %


49 %


47 %



















GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Three months ended March 31,


Year ended March 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income (loss)


$      (13,853)


20,141


$        16,870


$        35,569

Add-back items:









Stock-based compensation expense


10,758


3,935


30,401


19,304

Amortization of intangibles


16,126


13,544


64,608


48,417

Adjustment to estimated earn-out liability



800



41,087

Transaction-related expenses


859


2,566


4,739


26,237

Severance costs


1,066



2,176


Adjustment to acquisition-related liabilities


(1,346)



(1,346)


Non-GAAP adjusted net income


$        13,610


$        40,986


$      117,448


$      170,614

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per common share


$            0.14


$            0.39


$            1.15


$            1.66

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted


100,712


104,151


101,816


102,640

GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Three months ended March 31,


Year ended March 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income (loss)


$          (13,853)


$            20,141


$           16,870


$           35,569

Add-back items:









Stock-based compensation expense


10,758


3,935


30,401


19,304

Depreciation and amortization


20,926


16,506


81,073


57,452

Interest expense, net


7,128


3,188


23,352


8,495

Other expense, net


163


151


(229)


749

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



800



41,087

Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)


431


(459)


1,026


(2,062)

Income tax provision (benefit)


(3,018)


3,604


5,146


8,403

Transaction-related expenses


859


2,566


4,739


26,237

Severance costs


1,066



2,176


Adjustment to acquisition-related liabilities


(1,346)



(1,346)


Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA


$            23,114


$            50,432


$         163,208


$         195,234

GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Three months ended March 31,



2023


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities


$            15,862


$            41,276

Capital expenditures


(5,260)


(7,588)

Transaction-related expenses


859


2,566

Severance costs


1,066


Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by operations


$            12,527


$            36,254

New logo
New logo(PRNewswire)

