Bloomberg Enhances Automated Trading Solutions to Strengthen Client Execution

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that it has introduced a range of enhancements to its Rule Builder (RBLD) solution to continue optimizing its automated trading offerings. The new functionality available to asset managers helps improve efficiency of rules-based trading and comes alongside increased use of automation through RBLD.

RBLD is a multi-asset automated trading solution which offers buy-side execution traders a way to deploy and realize the benefits automation can deliver, including increased speed and accuracy in trading and allowing more time to dedicate to clients and complex workflows. RBLD allows users to create rules within the Bloomberg Terminal that automate actions on selected orders. These auto-routing rules can be easily shared, modified, enabled or disabled across a trading desk.

Fixed income Rates activity automated through RBLD has more than doubled since 2021, with year-to-date volumes until April 2023 reaching all-time highs for active users and trading activity. In addition, analysis of trading data showed a nearly five-fold increase in round-lot activity (>$5 Million), with more clients increasing the size of their orders automated using RBLD.

Bloomberg is focused on delivering new tools and functionality within RBLD as clients' use of automation evolves. Recent enhancements include:

Timed Release: Clients can write rules for fixed income and equities trades, to delay an order by either a fixed amount of time or to a certain point in the future such as a particular market close. This enables them to automatically route orders to market to hit a certain benchmark time or to access markets that they wouldn't usually access due to a difference in trading hours.

Order Rerun: Clients now have the ability to set up rules for fixed income trades that immediately re-submit a trade in the event a rules-based trade does not execute, such as limited dealer response or the limit price is not met. This helps increase the likelihood of execution for the same order.

Integrated Economic Data: RBLD now has data from economic releases integrated into its rule-based workflow, enabling clients to manage risk and volatility trading across asset classes during significant market movements. Orders can be queued to appear in a fixed income EMS (TSOX) during the rules-specified time period, such as 5 minutes prior to or 10 minutes following an announcement.

"Effective automated trading solutions improve productivity and support the customized ways in which market participants look to access liquidity. This enables firms to focus on high-value activities to support their clients in a constantly changing market environment," said Colby Jenkins, Strategic Advisor, Capital Markets at Aite-Novarica. "Consistently enhancing these tools is key to meeting firms' increasingly sophisticated and continually evolving portfolio and trading strategies."

"As automation is now critical to our buy-side clients' trading workflows, they need solutions that deliver innovative capabilities that help in both boosting productivity and demonstrating execution performance improvements," said Ravi Sawhney, Global Head of Trade Automation & Analytics at Bloomberg. "Rule Builder clients are able to create and manage automation rules, in real-time, directly on the Bloomberg Terminal. Not only does this minimize their technology lift, it allows them to express their trading intent using the rich data-sets and analytics available across the Bloomberg network."

