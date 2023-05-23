VIKING ANNOUNCES NEW TREASURES OF THE RHINE ITINERARY

New Winter River Voyage Establishes Viking as the First Line to Operate Year-Round in Europe

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced Treasures of the Rhine, a new river voyage allowing guests the opportunity to experience Europe's rich culture during winter. The new Middle Rhine itinerary debuts in December 2023 and establishes Viking as the first line to operate year-round on Europe's storied rivers, offering guests easier access to landmarks when there are typically fewer crowds.

"The Middle Rhine is one of our most popular destinations—with constantly changing views of hilltop castles, historic towns and terraced vineyards along the steep valley sides, it is a region that will always be best explored by the river," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "Many of our guests have sailed the Rhine during other seasons, so we are pleased to offer a new option for those who may be interested experiencing Europe during a quieter time of year."

Viking's Treasures of the Rhine Itinerary

The 10-day Treasures of the Rhine itinerary allows guests to discover the enchanting landscape and rich cultures of the Middle Rhine, a UNESCO Site boasting turreted fortresses, grand cathedrals, medieval towns and stunning scenery. Guests can admire the terraced vineyards dating back to the Romans and taste the region's renowned red and white wines. An ideal time to visit, winter offers Viking guests smaller crowds, easier access to landmarks and opportunities to savor the culinary traditions of Alsace while exploring Amsterdam, Basel and Cologne.

Hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, the award-winning fleet of identical Viking Longships offers a variety of stateroom categories and true, two-room suites with full-size verandas. Onboard amenities include a restaurant, bar and lounge, library and expansive sun deck. The ships feature al fresco dining on the revolutionary Aquavit Terrace, elegant Scandinavian design and environmentally considerate features, such as solar panels, an onboard organic herb garden and energy-efficient hybrid engines for a remarkably smooth ride.

Booking Details

Treasures of the Rhine departure dates begin in December 2023 and run through early March 2024, with fares starting at $1,999 per person. From now through May 31, 2023, Viking is offering its 25th Anniversary Sale for residents of the U.S. and Canada, with a $25 deposit for up to FREE airfare and special savings on all river 2023-2025 voyages. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line to ever be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best" Awards. Viking has also been rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2022 and 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

