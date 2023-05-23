Toledo Spirits Company Elevates New York and New Jersey Spirits Landscape with Their Premium Craft Portfolio

Toledo Spirits Company

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Spirits Company is proud to announce that our carefully curated range of craft spirits, renowned for their exceptional quality, are now debuting in New York and New Jersey through City Moonlight Wine & Liquors.

"We are delighted to introduce Toledo Spirits to the discerning craft cocktail enthusiasts of New York and New Jersey," expresses Andrew Newby, CEO and co-founder of Toledo Spirits Company. "New York is globally recognized as a vanguard in cocktail culture, and we are eager to contribute our distinctive and bold spirits to the region's cocktail creators and aficionados."

Diego Barco, CEO of City Moonlight, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Toledo Spirits has garnered a well-deserved reputation for its exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to producing high-quality spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. This collaboration signifies City Moonlight's commitment to curating an unparalleled selection of premium craft spirits for their customers. With the inclusion of Toledo Spirits' products, City Moonlight reinforces its position as a leading destination for those seeking exquisite and diverse spirits that embody the artistry and passion of the craft distilling industry."

Starting June 1, City Moonlight in New York and New Jersey will showcase Toledo Spirits' Heart of Gold Vodka, Heart of Glass Strawberry Vodka, Heart of Stone Peach & Apricot Vodka, Orange Tiger Bourbon Barrel Aged Orange Liqueur, Lowertown Ninety-Nine Bourbon, and ready-to-drink Heart of Glass Strawberry Lemonade flasks. This marks a pivotal step in our continuous endeavor to share our meticulously crafted spirits with a wider audience.

As Toledo Spirits Company ventures into new markets, we remain passionately dedicated to our craft, ensuring the exceptional quality of our spirits that our customers have come to expect.

Left: Born from our eternal pursuit of superior craft, the Heart of Vodka series represents our highest manifestation of pure flavor. Using only the finest ingredients from the American heartland, we carefully conjure every batch in communion with the spirits for a taste experience you won't soon forget.

Right: Heart of Glass Strawberry Vodka Lemonades are the perfect union of great taste and convenience. The 200ml flasks are packaged to provide a delicious and refreshing cocktail option for any occasion.

OUR GREAT SPIRITS, YOUR GREAT COCKTAILS

Toledo Spirits Company approaches artisan distilling with passion and fierce ingenuity. From handpicking the best in meaningfully sourced ingredients to utilizing creative distillation processes, nothing matters more than creating fine spirits for you to enjoy.

