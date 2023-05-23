KBR Expands Base Operations Support in the Indo-Pacific Region

HOUSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has expanded its base operations support services in the Indo-Pacific region with a $24M task award contract by 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (94th AAMDC) for support of two key communications sites in Japan.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR provides mission-critical base operations and infrastructure services at Kyogamisaki and Shariki Communication Sites (KCS and SCS) over the next five years. These sites fall under the 94th AAMDC headquartered in Hawaii, and the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command in Colorado. This contract win aligns with KBR's focus on expanding operations within the Indo-Pacific in support of the U.S. strategic goals in the region.

KBR is entrusted to deliver uninterrupted mission support, infrastructure security, and safety. The contract required an accelerated mobilization schedule, which KBR successfully met, throughout March and April 2023, by leveraging a ONE KBR approach to keep all mission-critical systems fully operational throughout the transition. In addition, KBR will plan and provide Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) services for KCS and SCS, facilitating events that further improve the U.S.-Japan alliance and service member quality of life.

In keeping with KBR's sustainability pillar of Community Engagement and in support of the U.S.-Japan alliance, KBR hired the incumbent local national workforce and created additional jobs for the local communities.

"As a leading provider of global logistics, operations, and prepositioned stock services, we're uniquely positioned to deliver mission-critical support to the U.S. Department of Defense around the globe, and especially in the Indo-Pacific," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions U.S. President. "This expansion of services in Japan adds to our current operations in Korea and Diego Garcia. Our team supports exercises throughout the region, including in Thailand and the Philippines, allowing the U.S. to maintain strategic positioning and strengthen its relations in the Indo-Pacific. We're honored to enhance the lives of our service members by expanding our support to U.S. operations in Japan."

For more than 25 years, KBR has provided mission-critical logistics, operations, and prepositioned stock services to the United States and allied nations around the world.

