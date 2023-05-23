Flipboard Adds Bluesky and Pixelfed to Further Embrace Federated Social Web

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flipboard, the world's first social magazine, announces the integration of Bluesky and Pixelfed, further expanding its connections with the federated social web. The latest version of Flipboard's app for iPhone, iPad and Android includes a beta feature that gives people a visual way to flip through articles, photos and posts from Bluesky , a new Twitter alternative. In the coming days, Pixelfed , an open-source platform that can be used as an alternative to Instagram, will be integrated as well. The additions come a few months after Flipboard joined the movement toward a new, federated model for social networking with the integration of Mastodon, and mark another significant step in Flipboard's commitment to break down barriers between platforms.

As the appeal of mainstream social platforms wanes, early adopters are migrating to alternatives like Mastodon, Pixelfed and Bluesky, indicating a significant shift in the social media landscape from "walled gardens'' to an open social web and a new era of connectivity. The protocols underlying the new platforms — respectively ActivityPub and AT protocol — facilitate decentralized social networking and communication, advancing the state of thinking on important aspects such as moderation, the role of algorithms and account portability. Moreover, Mastodon and Pixelfed, both using the ActivityPub protocol, allow users on either platform to follow and communicate with each other.

"Creators and influential Twitter users are rapidly adopting the social web via open services like Mastodon, Bluesky and Pixelfed," said Mike McCue, CEO and cofounder of Flipboard. "By integrating these services into Flipboard we are giving our users one place to discover and interact with all the content and people on the growing social web, no matter which service it's posted from."

Following Bluesky and Pixelfed Feeds on Flipboard

To connect a Bluesky account to Flipboard, users need to have Flipboard's app for iPhone, iPad or Android and go to the accounts section (by tapping on the four-squares icon and then the "accounts" tab.) Once connected, users can flip through posts, photos and articles shared via Bluesky, as well as easily browse individual accounts and the What's Hot feed. In addition to seeing Bluesky content in Flipboard, users can reply, like and repost on Bluesky from within the Flipboard app. They can also flip content from Bluesky into their Flipboard Magazines to share with people who follow them. In the coming days, Pixelfed account holders will be able to follow these steps to see their feeds in Flipboard.

Flipboard makes use of the APIs for Mastodon, Bluesky and Pixelfed for the integrations, while taking steps towards an integration at the protocol level, aiming to make its own platform part of the emerging social web.

About Flipboard

Flipboard is the world's first social magazine where people go for information and inspiration. On Flipboard, quality articles, videos, podcasts and products are recommended for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts from around the world. It is a platform that lets people spend time on their interests, develop deeper understanding of issues, and share the best ideas with others by collecting them into their own Flipboard Magazines. Download Flipboard for free in any app store or visit flipboard.com . Follow Flipboard on Mastodon and/or Bluesky .

