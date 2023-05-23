Ahead of Kissinger's 100th Birthday, Nationally Recognized Historian Releases Damning Retelling of the End of the Vietnam War Using Never-Before-Seen Documents

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From author, historian, and Vietnam War expert Stephen B. Young comes a new book investigating the role of White House National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger in unilaterally deciding the fate of the Vietnam War in 1973. Kissinger's Betrayal: How America Lost the Vietnam War (RealClear Publishing; May 23) discloses once-secret files and long-overlooked documents from official government archives to answer for the first time: what really happened in Vietnam?

In an extraordinary account, Young distills decades of research into 432 pages of fascinating revelations about how Henry Kissinger compromised South Vietnam's chances for survival. Kissinger's Betrayal reveals a fresh and more truthful history that restores dignity to America as well as the people of Vietnam.

Prof. Robert F. Turner, former president of the U.S. Institute of Peace, calls Kissinger's Betrayal "arguably the most important single source published in decades," while former Thai foreign minister Kasit Piromya, says it is "brilliantly written—concisely sophisticated, substantive in content, and comprehensive."

Deeply researched and compellingly argued, Kissinger's Betrayal provides new insight into both genuine Vietnamese Nationalism and the French colonialism that marginalized and decentered the right of the Vietnamese people to live freely in an independent country of their own choosing.

Stephen B. Young is the global executive director of the Caux Round Table for Moral Capitalism and the author of Moral Capitalism: Reconciling Private Interest with the Public Good, The Tradition of Human Rights in China and Vietnam, and The Theory and Practice of Associative Power: CORDS in the Villages of Vietnam 1967–1972.

His 1968–1971 MACV/CORDS service in Vietnam for the US Agency for International Development in village development and counterinsurgency was highly praised by President Richard Nixon, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Colby, and ambassador to Saigon Ellsworth Bunker. In 1975 and again in 1978, Young took a lead in successful efforts to resettle refugees from South Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in the United States. For many years Young was a confidant of Nguyen Ngoc Huy, the founder of the Tan Dai Viet Nationalist political party in South Vietnam. Young also served as an assistant dean at the Harvard Law School and dean and professor of law at the Hamline University School of Law.

