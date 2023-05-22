Family Handyman to Build a Multi-Use Structure Made From Sustainable Materials at Dodge Nature Center in the Twin Cities

The project marks a key milestone in Family Handyman's sustainability initiatives and brings new meaning to upcycling

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Handyman , a leading and trusted source for DIY home improvements, announced today its Sustainable Shed project with Minnesota based non-profit organization, Dodge Nature Center. The nature center provides environmental and agricultural experiences to thousands of people through public programs, community events, and their nationally recognized preschool program. Family Handyman is building and donating the Sustainable Shed to the nature center's Main Property in West St. Paul, Minnesota. The 14X12 ft structure valued at $50,000 is constructed almost entirely of sustainable building materials including Castelo cork flooring, LP SmartSide siding, mineral wool insulation and salvaged window and door materials.

"Sustainability and community access have always been part of our mission at Dodge Nature Center, this partnership with Family Handyman provides us with new ways to keep that promise," said Jason Sanders, executive director. "With this sustainable structure, we can further our mission to educate the community about agriculture and also further the conversation around sustainability."

The Sustainable Shed will offer educational opportunities to the nature center and its visitors. Family Handyman is documenting the building process to share across their digital, print, and streaming TV platforms to help educate their consumers on the many affordable and attainable alternatives available for sustainable building. Family Handyman has already begun the building process and is slated to reveal the Sustainable Shed later this summer.

"There is a large misconception in the marketplace that sustainable products are all expensive, and hard to find. As part of our larger commitment to sustainability education, we want to help demystify that and empower consumers to find new ways to embrace sustainable living," said Amy Novak, content director at Family Handyman. "We couldn't be more proud to bring the Sustainable Shed to Dodge Nature Center, an organization who has long been delivering on their educational promises and who gives so much to the community in West St. Paul."

About Family Handyman and FamilyHandyman.com

Family Handyman is a multi-platform media brand that attracts 9.2M unique monthly web visitors, 3.2M social followers, and a loyal 7.7M print audience. DIYers have trusted Family Handyman for over 70 years as a go to source for inspiration and how-to instructions for improving homes, yards and vehicles. The latest expansion to CTV provides one more touch point to inspire. At Home With Family Handyman is streaming on Fubo TV, LG Channel, Plex, The Roku Channel, SlingTV, and XUMO. Family Handyman is a TMB brand.

About Trusted Media Brands

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

About Dodge Nature Center

Founded in 1967, Dodge Nature Center was one of the first nature centers in the state of Minnesota and a pioneer in environmental education. Dodge is a nonprofit organization operating on 460+ acres of nature preserve across four properties within the cities of West St. Paul, Mendota Heights, and Cottage Grove. The nature center provides environmental and agricultural experiences for thousands of people every year through field trips, outreach, public programs, camps, community events, and a nationally recognized nature-based preschool. Trails are free to explore at all four properties from sunrise to sunset, every day of the year thanks to the generosity of donors, corporate partners, and foundations. To learn more about Dodge Nature Center, visit www.DodgeNatureCenter.org .

