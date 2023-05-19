"Cloud service" becomes the top industry of digital economy in Guizhou after a decade of efforts

GUIYANG, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

In the sizzling sound of the welders, the worker quickly welds on a piece of steel bar. Such sound can be heard anywhere at the site of Midea Cloud Project in Machang Science & Technology New City in Guian New Area of Guiyang, capital city of Guizhou Province. Workers are busy carrying materials, welding and erecting steel cages.

On that day, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for 687 major projects for Q1, 2023 in Guizhou Province in Guian New Area. It is one of the collective kickoff projects in Q1, 2023 for a total investment of about 1.355 billion yuan.

As the core area of the first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guian New Area boasts both inherent advantages like climate resources and institutional ones in policy. After ten years of hard efforts, the area has achieved "birth – taking root – thriving" development of the big data industry.

At present, seven ultra-large data centers have gathered in Guian New Area, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei Qixing Lake, Huawei High-end Park, Tencent and Apple. To further consolidate the leading position as a data center, the area introduced 11 data center projects like Midea, Industrial Bank and Bank of Communications in 2022. The total investment of the first phase of these newly contracted data centers is estimated to exceed 20 billion yuan with additional 900,000+ servers. It is just the starting stage. In 2022, the big data business contributed to Guian's economic growth at a ratio of 44.5%.

"Cloud service" industrial ecology has gradually turned out to be the "top industry" of digital economy in Guizhou. The province will support the growth of more "cloud service" enterprises at a faster pace, aiming to achieve a 25% increase in the revenue of software and IT service.

Jing Yaping, Director-General of Big Data Development Administration of Guizhou Province noted, "The most critical factor to the rapid development of digital economy is the industry digitalization, so that data become a major driver of our socioeconomic transformation. Industry digitalization means the combination of big data and real economy. In our four proposals of new industrialization, new urbanization, tourism industrialization and agricultural modernization, we focus on the high-quality industry development. The deep industrial integration will serve as new growth impetus for Guizhou Province."

In recent years, Guizhou Province has vigorously implemented the initiative of "100 Leading Enterprises" so that the emerging high-quality enterprises of software and IT service are creating Guizhou's "cloud service" brand across China. The province works hard to develop industrial clusters of data centers, and provide favorable hardware and software conditions to build a computing power base for China.

While workers carry out installing operations in an orderly manner, GeoHan series servers are being produced in a row. Thanks to Huawei's computing products and technical support like Kunpeng motherboard, Guizhou Yunshang Kunpeng Technology Co., Ltd. independently invested and developed the branded server. Since its launch in May 2021, 80,000+ intelligent computing products have been manufactured and sold.

GeoHan servers are being assembled on the production line in the workshop of Guizhou Yunshang Kunpeng Technology Co., Ltd. in Guian New Area, Guizhou Province (PRNewswire)

Zhang Hu, Director of Solutions of Guizhou Yunshang Kunpeng Technology indicated, "Our AI all-in-one machine of 'Kunpeng + Ascend' can timely meet the demand of strong computing power and high strength required by AI. Such all-in-one machine will achieve better effect of energy conservation and consumption reduction in data centers. Besides hardware updating, we collaborate with the database operation system and intermediate manufacturers both upstream and downstream, so as to get the optimal capacity of the full stack."

"A wise man changes as time and event change". Embarking on a new journey with new requirements, Guizhou will organize the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 themed "Integrate Digital and Real Economies and Unlock the Future with Computing Power", and make good use of this platform to implement the cloud-Internet integration and accelerate the penetration of cloud-based service in all sectors, thus promoting digital economy development to a new height with more breakthroughs.

