Arasan Announces immediate availability of its SUREBOOT™ Total xSPI PHY IP

Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its SUREBOOT™ Total xSPI IP Solution which now includes the xSPI PHY IP.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan expands its solid state storage IP portfolio with the announcement of the immediate availability of its Total eXpanded Serial Peripheral Interface (xSPI) IP including xSPI PHY compliant to the JEDEC JESD251 xSPI Specification V1.0. The xSPI IP also supports JESD216D Serial Flash Discoverable Parameters (SFDP). The JEDEC JESD251 standardizes the NOR Flash Device Interfaces. PSRAM is also supported.

Arasan's xSPI IP is a universal NOR Flash Interface IP with support for Octal SPI, QSPI, Dual SPI and SPI Interfaces. Arasan provides a Total xSPI IP Solution with xSPI PHY and software, FPGA prototyping platform and 3'rd party UVM based VIP in addition to the Verilog RTL code and test environment.

Arasan xSPI PHY when coupled with Arasan's xSPI + PSRAM Host IP supports SPI, Dual SPI, Quad SPI, Octal SPI, and xSPI devices at the full 200 MHz DDR. This includes both HyperRAM and HyperFlash protocols. Both single and dual data rate modes are supported. The xSPI Master controller IP supports flash devices, whereas the xSPI/PSRAM controller has been designed to support SRAM types of devices using the same devices.

Arasan Total xSPI IP joins its comprehensive portfolio of solid state storage IP which includes Total UFS IP, Total eMMC IP and Total NAND IP Solutions.

The Arasan Total xSPI IP is available immediately on Foundry nodes below 22nm.

Arasan Chip Systems, a JEDEC member, is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT's. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

