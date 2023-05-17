CBAK Energy to Host Corporate Open Day Showcasing State-of-the-Art Sodium-Ion Batteries

DALIAN, China, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced that it will host a Corporate Open Day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Beijing Time.

As one of the few companies worldwide capable of mass-producing sodium-ion batteries on a large scale, CBAK Energy is an industry pioneer. Showcasing CBAK Energy's cutting-edge sodium-ion batteries, the Corporate Open Day will include a product launch hosted by the Chairman, President & CEO of the Company, Mr. Yunfei Li, alongside the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Xiangyu Pei. CBAK Energy's clients and suppliers, together with leading industry experts, will also be present, sharing their pertinent insights into the sector. Following the product launch, there will be a tour of the Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Nanjing, providing participants with firsthand exposure to CBAK Energy's operations and its Phase I and II infrastructure developments.

Investors and shareholders are invited to participate in the Corporate Open Day, either in person or virtually. Attendees of the event will receive one night of free accommodation in the Gaochun Jinling Grand Hotel near CBAK Energy's Nanjing facilities. Shareholders and investors who prefer to attend in person shall confirm their attendance by emailing ir@cbak.com.cn before Saturday, June 10, 2023, Beijing Time. CBAK Energy will also provide a webcast of the product launch. The exact webcast time will be released and posted on the Investor Relations section of CBAK Energy's corporate website at https://ir.cbak.com.cn/ before the Corporate Open Day. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same webpage following the event.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Mr. Thierry Jiewei Li

Phone: 86-18675423231

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ms. Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: CBAK@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ms. Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: CBAK@thepiacentegroup.com

