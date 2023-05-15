Tom Barrow Company Names Alan Green, Nashville Branch Manager/Vice-President and Will Winslett, Pensacola Branch Manager/Vice-President

ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Company (TBCo) names Alan Green as the company's Nashville branch manager/vice-president and Will Winslett will now lead its Pensacola location.

Green began his career with TBCo in 1999. He started as a part-time estimator and warehouse employee in the Fort Myers branch. Green grew with the company, moving to inside sales assistant, outside sales, and eventually to the Fort Myers branch manager. In 2014, he transitioned to Pensacola — growing the branch over the last nine years as its branch manager and vice-president.

Will Winslett, who currently serves as an outside sales engineer in the TBCo Pensacola branch, will take over Green's previous position. Winslett joined the company in 2021 after twelve years as an engineer with the University of Alabama Birmingham. He earned both a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Master of Engineering from the University of Alabama Birmingham.

"We are excited to fill these two critical roles from within the company — providing growth opportunities for our team, while continuing to provide excellent service to our customers," states Mike Shea, president, Tom Barrow Company.

The Nashville leadership position became available as Don Stewart, current branch manager and vice-president announced his retirement after 42 years with the company. As the company's longest tenured employee, Stewart joined in 1980 as a co-op student from Georgia Tech. He started working in the Atlanta warehouse and eventually helped the company open its first location in Tennessee in 1987. Under his leadership, the Nashville TBCo location has expanded and grown. Stewart will remain on board for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are sincerely grateful for Don's contributions to the business," shares Shea. "He has been integral to so many 'firsts' for our company. He will be truly missed."

About Tom Barrow Company

Tom Barrow Company is the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast offering clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies Tom Barrow Company represents. The company's experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. For more information on Tom Barrow Company visit www.tombarrow.com.

