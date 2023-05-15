Consello Appoints Mark Shafir as Managing Partner of its M&A Advisory and Investment Banking Business

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Shafir as Managing Partner of the company's M&A Advisory and Investment Banking business.

Mr. Shafir has more than 38 years of experience working on Wall Street overseeing top investment banking teams and advising leading corporations on many of the world's largest and most high-stakes transactions.

Before joining Consello, Mr. Shafir was the Co-Head of Global Mergers & Acquisitions at Citigroup. He was instrumental in developing Citi's M&A franchise and has worked on some of the largest and most complex transactions which include: the $38 billion sale of Anadarko to Occidental Petroleum in 2019, the pending $61 billion Broadcom-VMware acquisition and the pending $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger.

Prior to joining Citi in 2008, Mr. Shafir was Head of Global M&A at Lehman Brothers.

"Mark is a highly skilled strategist and investment banker. During his extraordinary 38-year career – advising on deals with an aggregate value worth hundreds of billions of dollars – he has proven himself as one of finance's most skilled dealmakers," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "Mark's keen sense of M&A deal dynamics, his decades of experience and his deep relationships will be of major benefit to not only Consello's M&A Advisory and Investment Banking business, but also Consello's entire financial services advisory arm, as well as its investing platform."

"In the face of unrelenting global market volatility, intense secular shifts and the digital disruption of multiple industries, leaders have never been more in need of a trusted partner that can provide unbiased and unconflicted advice to navigate such a challenging environment," said Mr. Shafir.

He continued, "Consello is a truly differentiated platform, combining financial services advisory and investing, focused on the areas of expertise that matter most in this new reality. Differentiated by its people, Consello has a unique vantage point from decades of experience driving change and serving as CEOs, board directors, leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. I am thrilled to join this incredible team of leaders and can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Consello, launched in 2022, continues to rapidly develop its operations around the world. The company currently has four operating divisions, including M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development and Digital Assets Advisory. The company has over 75 employees and advisors with offices in New York, London and Miami.

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development, and Digital Assets Advisory.

