Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. ("NETC" or the "Company") (NYSE: NETC) announced today that its stockholders approved an extension of the date by which it has to consummate its initial business combination, allowing the Company's board of directors, without another stockholder vote, to extend such date up to seven times for an additional one month each time (but in no event to a date later than 25 months from the closing of NETC's initial public offering) (each such month, a "Monthly Extension Period") by depositing $295,519.23 for each Monthly Extension Period into the Company's trust account for its public stockholders. The Monthly Extension Periods will provide the Company with additional time to complete its previously announced initial business combination (the "Business Combination") with Vast Solar Pty Ltd ("Vast").

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp.

NETC is a blank check company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company focused its search for a target business on companies that identify solutions, opportunities or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition; specifically, companies that facilitate, improve or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions while satisfying growing energy consumption across markets globally.

